Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation. Photo by Photo by Kat Wilcox

Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."

Coweta County Sheriff's Office did not post anything on social media or alert citizens about the hospital being locked down. Notably, neither did the Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

However, according to anonymous witnesses, the hospital did go into lockdown. Patients were "locked" in a corridor between the ER and the lobby. And they were kept from knowing why they had to go down the passageway.

A confidential source confirms that the incident involved a "man with a gun." This individual had been discharged from the hospital. And for reasons unknown, he had gone to his vehicle to withdraw a firearm. After some time, while on the hospital property, he proceeded to self-inflict a fatal wound.

It is unknown what care the hospital staff provided. Or if there was any de-escalation or intervention attempted by hospital security. However, another unnamed person with intimate knowledge said that "the victim's family is being notified" of this horrific event. Although, it has been hard to reach relatives because "the man was not from Newnan."

This tragic episode marks another incident where gun violence is the protagonist. Several high-profile shootings have happened throughout the country in less than a week. Namely, there was the massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And there was the deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, where a manager shot and killed numerous employees.

As the nation continues to experience violence involving guns, will it be able to control the bloodshed? Comment below.

This is a developing story.