How to pair dessert wines with pies and other desserts on Thanksgiving

Photo by Photo by John Murzaku on Unsplash

To discover the best dessert wines to serve this season, look for options rich in fruity or floral aromas and smooth tannins.

Sweet dessert wines can be paired with sweet pies and tarts, while dry dessert wines can be paired with savory dishes like pumpkin pie or pecan pie.

For those who prefer a non-alcoholic alternative, try pairing sweet sparkling juices or fruit purees with your Thanksgiving desserts.

You'll love this article if you're wondering which Thanksgiving wine pairings are the best! Next, I'll review some of the best wine pairings for Thanksgiving desserts.

Of course, dessert wines are an excellent accompaniment to any dessert. Still, they are also ideal for pairing with autumn dinner entrees. The sweetness of dessert wines is a charming foil to roasted pumpkin, baked apples, and cranberry sauce. To discover the best dessert wines to serve this season, keep reading!

There are many different types of wines, but how do you know which ones to pair with your Thanksgiving desserts?

Vineyards worldwide grow grapes in various soils and weather conditions, which makes the flavor and texture of the wine unique. For example, some vineyards plant their grapes near oak trees for a hint of vanilla or a note of oak wood. In contrast, others choose rocky, mineral-rich soil because it helps the vines create intense flavors, such as black plum and truffle.

Other vineyards grow their grapes on a steep, rocky slope that the sun can't reach, which means that there are no leaves to produce chlorophyll, and only the seeds will develop. That results in flavors reminiscent of whiskey, caramel, or chocolate.

When choosing the right dessert wine, look for options rich in fruity or floral aromas and smooth tannins. Some of my favorite wines include:

Syrahs and Pinot Noirs can add a decadent sweetness without being too sweet.

Zinfandels exhibit warm, dark tones reminiscent of berries or cherries.

Malbecs have notes of wild fruits like raspberries or black currants.

However, if you're looking for something more festive, try sparkling wine or Champagne. And if you need help deciding what to pair with your dessert, ask your local wine shop for recommendations.

The first dessert wine I'll review is an orange Muscat from California. This vibrant, off-dry wine has lovely notes of peach and apricot on the palate and hints of baked apple and light spice. The Moscato pairs perfectly with cranberry sauce or sweet potato pie, balancing out the tartness in each dish thanks to its slight sweetness.

Another excellent option is a late harvest Riesling from Washington state. With its crisp minerality balanced by rich honey aromas and flavors of ripe stone fruits such as peaches and nectarines, this semi-sweet white wine complements pumpkin cheesecake wonderfully with its acidity cutting through the creamy texture of the cheese filling while also complementing it with fruitiness.

For the red wine drinkers of your party, try pairing a hearty red with chocolate cake, a decadent, dark dessert. Several excellent varieties are available today to suit many tastes, and there is no need to wait until Thanksgiving. The aroma and flavor of this tasty dessert will stand up to the intense fruit and cherry notes of a merlot or a syrah.

The soft tannins of a cabernet sauvignon blend well with chocolate's warm, full-bodied taste, bringing out its exceptionally round notes. If you prefer to serve sparkling red wine this holiday season, try a cuvée of chardonnay and pinot noir for a refreshing take on this classic favorite that is sure to please!

Also, Chenin Blanc pairs perfectly with pecan pie thanks to its rich flavors of honey and pear. At the same time, Chardonnay is an ideal choice for apple or pumpkin pies due to its crisp acidity.

However, if you're looking for a delightful pairing that elevates your dessert experience, choose a bottle of gewürztraminer or a refreshing sparkler like rosé champagne. Both pair beautifully with everything from classic pumpkin pie to decadent brownies covered in chocolate frosting.

For those who prefer a non-alcoholic alternative, try pairing sweet sparkling juices or fruit purees with your Thanksgiving desserts.

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and delicious food. While wine is often served with Thanksgiving dinner, plenty of non-alcoholic options can be just as festive. Many excellent choices are available for those who prefer sweet sparkling juice or fruit puree with their Thanksgiving desserts.

Cranberry juice, apple cider, and even pomegranate juice make lovely pairings for pies, cakes, and other holiday desserts. And for those who want something a little lighter, sparkling water or seltzer water with a dash of fruit juice is a refreshing option. So whether you're serving Thanksgiving dinner to a group or just enjoying a quiet meal at home, remember to include some non-alcoholic choices for your Thanksgiving dessert pairing.

To conclude, Nothing can make a Thanksgiving dinner more memorable than the perfect beverage pairing for dessert. With these tips, you and your guests can find the ideal combination of wines or non-alcoholic beverages that will bring out the best in Thanksgiving desserts. Whether a classic pumpkin pie or something more decadent like chocolate cake, there are plenty of options to make Thanksgiving a truly memorable occasion.

Please let me know what wines you plan on serving at your Thanksgiving dinner this year!

Cheers! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!