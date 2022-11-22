How to host a stress-free Thanksgiving with kids

*Advice: Check out these super simple strategies for making your Thanksgiving meal a hit with the whole family.

KEY Takeaways:

Give kids a role to help make Thanksgiving run smoothly and free up your time.

Start by creating a list of everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner and break it down into smaller categories.

Set expectations with your kids before the dinner to help ensure that everyone has a stress-free Thanksgiving dinner.

Designate play time so kids can enjoy the holiday and create lasting memories.

Get creative with arts and crafts, or have Thanksgiving outdoors.

Thanksgiving is a time to come together with family and friends, share a meal, and give thanks for all we have. But if you’re like most parents, the thought of hosting Thanksgiving dinner can be plenty stressful. With kids running around and all the cooking and cleaning to do, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

But don’t worry — I’ve got some tips to help make your Thanksgiving stress-free (or at least as stress-free as possible!). So read on and get ready to enjoy a fun, relaxing Thanksgiving with your loved ones!

Give Kids a Role:

Thanksgiving is a time to come together and give thanks, but it can also be stressful if you’re unprepared. One way to help make Thanksgiving run smoothly is to involve your kids in the planning process. Assign them specific tasks like decorating or brainstorming Thanksgiving recipes. This will help keep them busy and feeling included in the Thanksgiving festivities. Plus, it’ll free up your time to focus on other things.

Start Early:

Thanksgiving planning doesn’t have to be stressful or overwhelming. In fact, starting early and taking a strategic approach can make the entire process much easier and more enjoyable.

The first step is to create a comprehensive list of everything you’ll need for Thanksgiving dinner: ingredients like turkey, potatoes, stuffing mix, carrots, etc., as well as any table decorations or serving ware that you might need.

Once this initial list is complete, break it down into smaller categories based on what’s most important so that your shopping will be easier. For example, start with groceries and then move on to decorating items at another time when they are on sale or in stock.

Another great tip is to shop online whenever possible instead of heading out to crowded stores during busy holiday seasons like Thanksgiving week. This saves you valuable time and allows you greater flexibility since many food companies offer expedited shipping if ordered in advance. In addition, make use of grocery delivery services for last-minute items.

Set Expectations:

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and food. However, it can also be a time of stress and pressure, especially for parents. One way to help make Thanksgiving more enjoyable for everyone is to set expectations beforehand.

Discuss with your kids what Thanksgiving is all about and the expectations for behavior during the dinner. This can include setting boundaries on how much food they’re allowed to eat and staying away from specific topics of conversation. Discussing expectations ahead of time can help ensure everyone has a stress-free Thanksgiving dinner.

Designate Time for Play:

Set aside time for kids to play and have fun. Let them play Thanksgiving-themed games like “pin the tail on the turkey” or a game of “hot potato” while they gobble up the stuffing. Then, have a movie night with popcorn, a Disney flick, or a new release before dinner. By relaxing and having fun, kids can enjoy the holiday and create lasting memories with their family and friends.

Overall, the key to success when planning Thanksgiving dinner is to approach it with a positive attitude and a willingness to try new things. Whether you’re hosting for the first time or simply sprucing up your traditions, there are plenty of ways to make this an enjoyable and stress-free experience. So embrace those opportunities and savor every moment!

Get Creative:

Getting creative with Thanksgiving can help reduce stress and make the holiday more enjoyable for everyone involved. Thanksgiving-themed arts and crafts are a great way to keep kids entertained while adults chat and prepare food.

And why not have Thanksgiving dinner in the backyard? Enjoying the fresh air and spending time outdoors can help everyone relax and appreciate the simple things in life. So this Thanksgiving, step outside the box and have some fun! Who knows, you might start a new family tradition.

In conclusion, hosting Thanksgiving can be a lot of work, but it’s also a chance to create memories that will last a lifetime. By taking some time to plan and enlisting the help of your family and friends, you can make this holiday special for everyone.

Comment and let me know how you keep things running smoothly during Thanksgiving dinner. I’d love to hear from you!