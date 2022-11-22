Opinion: Women's rights are at stake with a Conservative Supreme Court in power

The conservative majority on the Supreme Court is dangerous to democracy and the rule of law.

KEY Takeaways:

The Constitution of the United States of America says that Supreme Justices are selected or appointed by the President, and the Senate has to approve or consent to the appointment.

These Supreme Justices are to serve until they resign, retire, are impeached or convicted, or die.

In 2014, Supreme Justice Samuel Anthony Alito Jr. and his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, had a private dinner with a wealthy couple at their home. Justice Alito allegedly divulged the upcoming ruling on the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. case.

The person at the center of it is Justice Alito, considered one of the most conservative justices and whose politics are reflected in his rulings, which seem to disadvantage American women.

Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 says,

He [the President] shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint… Judges of the Supreme Court." That is what the Constitution of the United States of America says concerning the selection of Supreme Justices. They are selected or appointed by the President, and the Senate has to approve or consent to the appointment."

Moreover, these Supreme Justices are to serve until they resign, retire, are impeached or convicted, or die. This ensures that no group is lobbying or swaying the Court's judicial power. However, what happens when the justice selected is already biased owing their support to their political party?

That's an interesting question on an ethical level as well as a moral level. Effectively, no one can lobby a Supreme Justice while performing their duty. Still, they could be influenced before their appointment. And that can spell disaster for the American people.

I'm bringing this subject up because another leak has been brought against the land's highest court. In this case, in 2014, Supreme Justice Samuel Anthony Alito Jr. and his wife Martha-Ann Alito had a private dinner with a wealthy couple at their home. During that meal, Justice Alito allegedly divulged the upcoming ruling on the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. case.

Although not entirely clear yet, that information reached Rev. Rob Schenck, "a former evangelical minister who has since switched denominations," as reported by Politico. Rev. Rob Schenck reached out to the New York Times. He handed them a treasure trove of documents, emails, texts, etc., revealing his knowledge before the official ruling.

Maybe you're unaware, but the case in question challenged whether "specified employers' group health plans" should furnish "preventative care and screenings" for women without "any cost sharing requirements." In essence, the case argued whether businesses should provide contraceptives for women. It should be noted that these "specified employers" were defined as non-religious organizations. This is a focal point of this ruling because the initial mandate under the Affordable Care Act excluded religious organizations.

However, in a landmark decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., a privately owned, for-profit, non-religious organization was exempt from providing "preventative care and screenings" because of the owner's religious beliefs. And they justified their legal conclusion by using the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

As an isolated issue, this leak wouldn't have caused much trouble. Yet, the person at the center of it is Justice Alito. If you recall, back in March of 2022, the world learned about the draft concerning the overturning of Roe v. Wade. That draft was a majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito. Now he's at the epicenter of another leak.

President George W. Bush nominated Justice Samuel Anthony Alito Jr. in 2005. In 2006, the Senate appointed him after a vote of 58-42. He is considered one of the most conservative justices. And his politics are reflected in his ruling. In short, American women seem to have no chance of justice under Alito's rulings.

Nonetheless, I must point out that Justice Alito isn't a single voice in the Supreme Court. On the contrary, he speaks for a Court that NPR considers "the most conservative in 90 years." I admit that I don't have a bone to pick with Conservatives. On the contrary, I embrace them as my fellow countrymen. However, I don't see where politics can benefit from conservative ideas.

In fact, according to dictionary.com, conservative means

disposed to preserve existing conditions, institutions, etc., or to restore traditional ones, and to limit change."

The conventional, traditional ways of our country need to change. We cannot progress if we insist on having an old-fashioned view of the world rooted in the past. What good is it to have a Supreme Court that holds our country back from its future?

I need help finding an answer for an institution that rules perpetually in this fashion. How is that justice? Henceforth, every time the Supreme Court makes a ruling establishing a precedent, women's rights will be at stake. When the Supreme Court makes a decision based on biased preferences, it impacts women across the country. Where does that put justice for women?

It becomes clear that the current system of governance is outdated and needs to be modernized. Unfortunately, the old guard refuses to accept this truth, clinging to antiquated notions of what our country should look like. Yet, at its core, the Supreme Court is simply a reflection of society - if we want change, it must start with us. It will take collective action from all citizens who value women's rights and equality to push back against this conservative stronghold over our institutions and pave a new path for our nation.

To finish, the future of women's rights in America is at stake. In a time when our country is so deeply divided, the Supreme Court has become a battleground for social justice. With Conservative Justices like Samuel Alito on the bench, we can expect to see rulings based on personal biases and preferences - not what is best for all Americans. This jeopardizes everything women have fought for over the past century.

