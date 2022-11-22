Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedy

Hate has no name. Sadly, we have to revisit this again and again. However, it is necessary to create an effective dialogue on how hate crimes can affect our country as a whole.

Hate crime continues to thrive against the LGBTQ community. Photo by Photo by Alex Jackman on Unsplash

KEY Takeaways:

On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen killed 49 people in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

This was classified as a hate crime motivated by Mateen's inability to fathom that people with different sexual orientations could coexist with him.

Just this past weekend, Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people. In addition, he injured 25 in Club Q - another LGBTQ club.

These attacks are part of a long history of violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ community in America motivated by religious morality.

I lived in Deltona, Florida, when on June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen walked into Pulse Nightclub in Orlando and killed 49 patrons. I couldn't believe the news. Reporters were descending on the city and heading to the corner where the carnage had occurred.

What compelled a man to walk into a building where strangers were having a good time is only known to him. Yet, the motive from a social standpoint is known to us. It was a hate crime. In essence, this person could not fathom that other people with different identities or sexual inclinations could coexist with him. The irony of anyone adopting such ideas is baffling, especially in our country, a melting pot of diverse cultures, ethnicities, beliefs, etc.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center,

"sociologists Jack McDevitt and Jack Levin classified hate offenders as having found main motivations: thrill-seeking, defensive, retaliatory, and mission."

Briefly, I will quote what they say about these four reasons:

Thrill-seeking motivates 66% of hate crimes. These offenders are simply looking for excitement. Defensive hate crimes (25%) are committed by perpetrators who rationalize their attacks by identifying some sort of threat to themselves, their identities, or their community. In retaliatory attacks (8%), culprits are acting in response to a real or perceived hate crime either to themselves or to their country. Mission hate crimes (1%) are committed by offenders who make a career out of hate."

By these definitions, it would appear that the attacker of the Pulse Nightclub was acting out a defensive hate crime against the LGBTQ community. And we can reach this conclusion because his actions gave evidence. Undoubtedly, he had rationalized a threat against himself or his beliefs.

Now let's shift our attention to the shooting this weekend. In Colorado Springs, a man identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich walked into a club called Club Q. He was "wearing a military-style flak jacket as she arrived at the club," the club's owner told the New York Times. He was also carrying a "long rifle… and two firearms," according to CNN. After stepping inside the venue, Aldrich opened fire, killing five people and injuring 25.

Currently, his motive is unknown or at least hasn't been reported. However, Club Q holds a vital clue as to why he attacked the patrons. This venue is located on N. Academy Blvd, a major thoroughfare through that side of the city. And this particular business is known as a spot where the LGBTQ community frequents and congregates to have a good time. Ergo, it's another attack on the LGBTQ community.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, "of the 8,263 hate crimes reported in 2020: 1,376 [happened] because of sexual orientation or gender identity bias." That's a high number considering the community represents a fragment of the total population of the USA.

Lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender people, and queers have endured a prolonged barrage of assaults in our country. The attacks have been painful and violent - violent stabbings and beatings. Some have died while bystanders stood by and did nothing. Furthermore, others have been told to "get out" of their home.

They've been bashed, bound, gagged, and sexually assaulted in major and minor cities across the country. In school textbooks, their portrayal has been banned. Equally, in the military, soldiers couldn't ask or tell. And in the courts, their parental skills have been challenged. Even in politics, Americans have attempted to enshrine discrimination against the LGBTQ.

And why? Because they are different. Nay! Instead, it's for another reason. Namely, religious morality prohibits their existence, and fundamentalists take this to heart. Of course, this is a sad reality for the LGBTQ. So many faiths preach love but fall short regarding individuals expressing themselves differently. And this is intolerable.

America is the land of the free, where anyone can be who they like without interference. So let's allow our fellow citizens to live out their version of their true selves so long they don't hurt anyone.

In closing, the tragedy in Colorado Springs over the weekend is a sobering reminder of the hate and bigotry in our country. Five innocent people lost their lives, and 25 were injured because someone could not accept that they were different. We must continue to stand up against hatred and violence and promote understanding and acceptance for all. Please share your thoughts on this issue in the comments below.

My heart goes out to the victims' families and those who survived this cruel and devilish attack. I pray for peace for those mourning and recovering in hospitals.