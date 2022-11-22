Opinion: Americans abhor racism but tolerate religious exclusivity

Edy Zoo

The United States was founded on the ideal of religious freedom, but that ideal is being put to the test by the increasing acceptance of religious exclusivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuYz8_0jJa7jlW00
Photo byPhoto by Mehdi Sepehri on Unsplash

KEY Takeaways:

  • Religious exclusivism is the idea that one religious group goes to heaven while all others don't.
  • Religious exclusivism is a concept taught in holy books like the Torah, The Christian Bible, and the Quran.
  • Religious exclusivism can be just as dangerous as xenophobia because it fuels domestic terrorism in America.

New World Encyclopedia defines religious exclusivism as

the doctrine that the adherents of a particular faith, or group of faiths, will attain salvation while groups that do not share this faith will not attain the blessings associated with such a state. In its more extreme form, religious exclusivism teaches that only the members of one religion or sect will reach Heaven, while others will be doomed to eternal damnation."

In short, religious exclusivism is the idea that one religious group goes to heaven while all others don't. It's a concept taught in holy books like the Bible, especially in the New Testament. No other person in the Bible preached this idea more than Paul. He said,

That if you confess with you mouth, 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved" (Romans 10:9 NIV).

He also made similar mentions in his preaching and teaching of the Gospel.

In essence, the path to Heaven is through Christ. And all other groups that do not believe this are excluded. Likewise, in Judaism, Moses in the Torah mentions the exclusion of different groups of people several times. The Hebrews were not to mingle with Canaanites, Hittites, Philistines, etc. Their gods and customs contradicted Israelite beliefs and their God, YHWH.

Not to be outdone, Islam also includes religious exclusivism. For example, Sura 5:33 says,

Those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger, and go about the earth spreading mischief, indeed their recompense is that they either be done to death, or be crucified, or have their hands and feet cut off from the opposite sides or be banished from the land."

And so, the three major religions in the world and America call on hatred, death (physically or spiritually), exclusion, etc. Alas! How fascinating a field for psychologists to study. The cognitive dissonance must be mind-boggling: to stand against racism but tolerate religious exclusivism.

And yet, I would argue that religious exclusivism is as dangerous as xenophobia. Consider the following stated by the College of Behavioral & Social Sciences of the University of Maryland:

The overall lethality of terrorist attacks that took place between 2010 and 2016 was lower than in the previous two decades; however, this time period was marked with several mass-casualty attacks that influenced trends.
For example, of the 68 people killed in attacks carried out by jihadi-inspired extremists during this period, 49 died in Orlando, Florida as a result of a 2016 armed assault carried out by Omar Mateen. Fourteen others died in San Bernardino, California in a 2015 attack by Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik.
Likewise, nine of the 18 people killed by white supremacists or white nationalists died as a result of Dylann Roof's 2015 attack at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Six others were killed when Wade Michael Page attacked worshippers at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

These several examples underscore a connection between xenophobia and religious exclusivism – something I'm not going to pursue in this article. Instead, I want to direct our attention to the fact that these attacks occur more frequently because we tolerate the sermons of God's favorite people. If we are children of the Most High, how can anyone group stand above the rest? Or, how can the Catholic be better than the Protestant or vice versa? How can the Jew be better than the Christian? Moreover, how can the Sunni be better than the Shiite?

It makes no sense. Every weekend we gather at our religious centers to identify with the groups that make up our spiritual practices. We sing songs; we shout glory; we fill the room with the sounds of our worship. Poetically, we climb mountains together and join hands on this journey through life together.

Yet, in this very act of togetherness, we exclude those who believe differently. What's more, we have an array of Human Rights laws. Still, we fail to voice our disdain for religious exclusivism – a concept that fuels domestic terrorism in America. How is that healthy for us as a society?

Can we change this about us, or is it too late? Is it ingrained in our beings beyond a point where we can reconcile our religious differences in modern society?

Clearly, we must take action if we want to break this destructive cycle of religious discrimination and exclusion. We cannot stand idly while our fellow Americans are discriminated against and demonized because they hold different beliefs than us. At the end of the day, only when we truly embrace diversity can we say that our society is strong, peaceful, and affirming for all people who call it home.

So let us put aside our differences once and for all, not just in words but also in deeds. And let's be more inclusive so that all may feel a part of this great nation. And live without fear or prejudice holding them back from fully living their dreams.

# Religious Exclusivism# Intolerance# Hate and violence# American Terrorism# Religion

Comments / 60

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
