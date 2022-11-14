Opinion: With Amazon being the latest to join mass layoffs, why are American companies laying off so many employees?

Edy Zoo

How did we get here? And what can be done to stop it?

Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash

KEY Takeaways:

  • Many American companies are expected to lay off employees due to redundancies in the coming months.
  • This mass layoff will affect households, businesses, and the government.
  • The most immediate impact on households will be an increase in poverty and homelessness.
  • Small businesses will be hit hard by the wave of layoffs, as many consumers will no longer have the disposable income necessary to patronize them.
  • Larger businesses may also be reluctant to hire new employees until the job market improves, which could prolong the recovery process.

Amazon plans to curtail labor redundancy by laying off 10,000 employees. And they aren't alone. American companies are expected to lay off many employees in the coming months. And yet, experts can't explain why it's happening quickly with little warning or preparation from authorities on either side.

Overwhelmed by these uncertain times, people across America have begun preparing themselves for mass layoffs. Some set aside financial resources so they would still have money coming in if their jobs no longer paid them regularly; others take classes on new skills like programming or web design so they could jump into positions with higher potential earnings. Still, others resign themselves to termination: nothing lasts forever, right?

Regardless of where you stand amidst such widespread layoffs, this kind of thinking does nothing to comfort the American worker. Why are so many companies in the country laying off employees? And what will be the effects of mass layoffs?

The Economy, Inflation, Politics - Who is to Blame?

The year was 2008; the country was in dire straits. It seemed that every week, thousands lost their jobs. Many companies began to sell off their subsidiaries to stay afloat, and the government leaders seemed powerless to stop the decline.

Then it got even worse in 2009. People lost jobs, and they felt as though they had no future. The country was in upheaval. So the federal government tried a stimulus program, adding more cash into the system so businesses could expand or maintain their operations.

It helped some, but more was needed to prevent unemployment from affecting many families. Many Americans stopped spending money because they didn't have any money. Businesses started failing.

That dark era in American history is not in the same league as what our country looks like post-Covid. Today, many people struggle to find decent wages to provide for their families and pay for necessities like food and clothing. And those who do find it battle the ugly monster of inflation to survive.

In 2022 the price of groceries, fruit, eggs, and other staples are rising so high and fast that the American people are feeling the pinch. They feel it in the price of chicken feet that the butcher threw into their bags for free. Furthermore, they feel it in the price of disposable diapers for their babies. Moreover, they feel it in the price of a jar of peanut butter. And finally, they feel it in the price of a carton of milk that used to be a dollar but was now four dollars.

This is unprecedented," said one financial expert who lived through a similar period in the 1990s.

"During that time, our GDP dropped 12%, and we lost millions of jobs; this time around, it could be worse."

He thinks America's service-centered model is to blame because it's detrimental to workers.

In this model, industries are cutting out workers and moving toward using AIs. So it makes sense for CEOs to take this approach. From customer relations and maintenance support to complex marketing tasks, AIs can work faster, round-the-clock hours with more precision than humans can!

Contrary to him, the country's economists blame it on greedy corporations. Economists believe that greedy corporations have grown in size and scope and have controlled politicians to their benefit. As a result, corporations with deep pockets and strong lobbies have shaped policies that keep wages low and prices high.

In many parts of the country, the minimum wage is just enough to cover basic living expenses but not to gain any real wealth. As a result, income and wealth disparity is growing steadily. The country's majority is getting poorer, while a small minority grew richer.

In turn, the politicians shield CEOs from bearing the guilt and say that the economists don't understand the principles of economics. Or they say that the economy is a strange mechanism too challenging to understand. Yet, the fact remains: the government needs to do something to create more jobs. Otherwise, the current state of the economy will continue to decline, and more people will suffer.

The Impact of the Pandemic on Businesses

It's no secret that the pandemic has had a significant impact on businesses around the world. Over 100,000 businesses have closed their doors permanently since the pandemic began in the United States alone. And according to a recent study, nearly half of all small businesses in the US say they won't survive another six months.

The pandemic has forced businesses to change the way they operate. Many have had to pivot to a digital-only model, while others have entirely reinvented their business model. Some companies have been able to weather the storm and become more vital than ever. But for many, the pandemic has been too much to overcome.

That places the future of American companies in jeopardy. In fact, in a post-pandemic, many companies want to survive. So they focus on getting through the next few months and years and rebuilding their business from scratch - a goal that positively does not consider human labor.

The Ripple Effect of Mass Layoffs in 2022

According to a recent study by the Brookings Institution, as many as eight million workers could lose their jobs in the next two years. That's equivalent to the number of jobs lost during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

The ripple effect of these layoffs will be far-reaching. For those who lose their jobs, it will mean financial insecurity and an increased risk of poverty. For those who keep their jobs, it will increase workloads and stress levels. And for businesses, it will mean decreased productivity and profitability.

The Impact on Households. American households will feel the most immediate impact of mass layoffs. Millions of people will suddenly find themselves out of work, and many will struggle to make ends meet. This will lead to an increase in poverty and homelessness, as well as an increase in crime.

There will also be a ripple effect on families. For example, divorced parents who can no longer afford child support payments may try to escape their obligations. But, of course, this will strain the already overburdened family court system even more.

The Impact on Businesses. Small businesses will be hit hard by the wave of layoffs, as many consumers will no longer have the disposable income necessary to patronize them. This could lead to an increase in business closures, which would further exacerbate the unemployment problem.

Larger businesses will also feel the effects of mass layoffs, as they rely on consumer spending to drive growth. Additionally, companies that can weather the storm may be reluctant to hire new employees until the job market improves, which could prolong the recovery process.

The Impact on Government. The government will also feel the effects of mass layoffs, as it will be tasked with assisting millions of unemployed Americans. This will weaken further stretched-thin government resources, and it could lead to an increase in taxes or cuts in government services.

Additionally, mass layoffs could create political instability, as a frustrated and economically desperate populace is more likely to turn to radical solutions.

Photo by Benjamin Disinger on Unsplash

The American Worker's Uncertain Future

The American workforce is in a state of flux. A generation of workers who moved from the mills to the assembly line is slowly being surpassed by more and more automation. Digital advancements are replacing humans in jobs that were previously done by hand. The workers are aging, and their skills are quickly becoming démodé. The American worker is becoming obsolete with the rise of automation and the continued globalization of the economy.

Machines can now do many jobs faster, cheaper, and more reliably than they ever could. Multinational corporations are outsourcing to foreign countries where they can pay people less and put less money into their local economies. The American worker has to compete with people from around the globe to get jobs they once could only get locally. So what does that mean for our future?

The answer, unfortunately, is that it's difficult to say. However, one thing is sure: the American worker will have to adapt to survive. The days of lifelong employment with a single company are all but gone, and workers must be adaptable and flexible to stay employed. They'll also need to be comfortable with change. As industries evolve and new technologies emerge, workers need to learn new skills quickly to stay ahead of the curve.

Of course, not everyone will be able to make this transition successfully. For many Americans, the future will likely be insecure and precarity. As good jobs disappear and unemployment rises, we can expect increased inequality and social unrest. This is especially true for communities that the economy has left behind for generations. They will struggle even more without access to quality education and good jobs.

To summarize, the mass layoffs expected in 2022 will significantly impact American households, businesses, and the government. In addition, this economic downturn could lead to an increase in poverty and crime, as well as political instability. To survive, workers must be adaptable and flexible, comfortable with change, and able to learn new skills quickly. Unfortunately, not everyone can make this transition successfully, and we can expect increased inequality and social unrest.

What do you think is the reason American companies are laying off employees in the thousands? Is it poor economic conditions? Companies outsourcing labor? Automation/robots taking over jobs? Let me know in the comments below.

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

