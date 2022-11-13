Opinion: Trump vs. DeSantis – The unrelenting disintegration of the Republican Party

"A house divided against itself cannot stand."

Image by Edy Zoo

As the votes are still counted, the 2022 midterm elections are proving less than stellar for the GOP. Their ostentatious idea of a Red Wave flooding the county did not happen. But, of course, this was anticipated by everyone who isn't as delusional as members of the Radical Right. So in part, the GOP must blame itself for failing to secure seats it already occupied. And in part, they need to acknowledge that Gen Z single-handedly became a social levy against the wave.

However, I can elaborate on this in another article. Here I want to highlight an astonishing fact: DeSantis rose as the hero. He carried the GOP on his shoulders in the state of Florida. To his credit, the governor retained his position with impressive numbers. And while I, a Left Party member, can acknowledge his victory, there is someone out there who cannot.

President Trump, in seething ire, denounced DeSantis as an "average Republican governor with great public relations." That's the impression the once beloved governor has imprinted on President Trump. And this public criticism stems from two places if one removes the natural character of the President from the equation.

For starters, President Trump cannot allow anyone to outshine him in the political arena. And, of course, this includes the Governor of Florida. On Truth Social, Trump tapered the triumph of DeSantis' win. The former President wrote,

Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn't it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking?" Really? That's how Trump congratulates his party member on a landside win? The self-importance of our former President never fails to shine through.

It's not easy running an election campaign, especially for the incumbent politician. Chiefly, their actions are present in the voter's minds. In other words, when Americans go to vote, they are doing so under the rule of the current politician or political party. So, if the voting citizen feels politically injured, that person is inclined to vote against the serving politician. This is a hurdle that any present politician running for re-election has to overcome. And DeSantis did a great job convincing Floridians to give him another shot. So why not congratulate him?

The answer comes in the second reason President Trump is harboring an ill will towards the governor. DeSantis is expected to announce his intentions to run for President in 2024. Currently, GOP heads are signaling a desire for Ron DeSantis to run for the presidency. And rightfully so, he should run. I can't imagine presently a more fit candidate to represent the GOP in 2024.

Yet, President Trump can. He knows the man in the mirror who would do a great job, given the opportunity again. However, mainstream Conservatives disagree. They aren't charmed by the antics of the former President. His base is, but that number has dwindled since his presidency ended and since he's suffered a social media blackout.

Still, hoping to stay present in the minds of Americans, President Trump has raised his banner against Governor DeSantis. But, unfortunately, this move will undoubtedly throw Conservatives into further chaos as the fissures of division within the party become more pronounced.

Lincoln said best: "A house divided against itself cannot stand." Nonetheless, President Trump isn't interested in Abe's wise but ominous words. Instead, Trump thrives on the tactics of divide and conquer. Of course, that strategy works best against a rival outside one's camp and not within it. But he won't see it that way. His extreme megalomaniac inclinations for power blind him.

Interestingly enough, Governor DeSantis has ignored Trump's attack so far. But one has to wonder how the governor feels. After all, he acted like a little brother to the President, mimicking his every move and constantly looking for approval. However, his idol is on the attack now that DeSantis thrives and has a shot at the presidency in 2024. Interesting dynamics, to say the least.

In all of this, I wonder what Conservatives will do. Who will they support? Whoever comes out on top, whether Trump or DeSantis, will the Republicans fully embrace the candidate? That's yet to be seen as, of course, the race for 2024 is now heating up.