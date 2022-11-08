Opinion: Is Cancel Culture a tool of the totalitarian left? If so, it's time to stand up against it!

Edy Zoo

Cancel Culture is more about cultural disintegration than anything else!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24o1go_0j3YKba900
Cancel Culture is publicly shaming individuals who have made offensive or controversial statements.Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

KEY Takeaways:

  • Cancel Culture is publicly shaming individuals who have made offensive or controversial statements.
  • The goal of Cancel Culture is to hold individuals accountable for their words or actions and to discourage others from engaging in similar behavior.
  • Cancel culture has been around for centuries, but it has only recently become a mainstream issue in America.
  • Freedom of Speech is a constitutional right that Cancel Culture threatens because it relies on crowd psychology to silence dissenting voices.

Cancel Culture is a term that has been gaining more and more attention in recent years. But what is Cancel Culture, and why should we be concerned about it? More importantly, what is it doing to our constitutional freedoms, such as the Freedom of Speech?

I will attempt to answer these questions and raise alarming facts about this upheaval in our society.

Cancel Culture: What Is It and Should We Be Concerned?

Cancel Culture, also known as call-out culture, is the practice of publicly shaming individuals who have made offensive or controversial statements. The goal of Cancel Culture is to hold individuals accountable for their words or actions and to discourage others from engaging in similar behavior.

Cancel Culture is certainly not without its drawbacks. On the one hand, it can be seen as a force for good, as when it leads to the cancellation of problematic TV shows or the firing of bigoted public figures. On the other hand, however, this approach also has its fair share of problems.

In particular, Cancel Culture often relies on mob mentality, with social media users jumping on the bandwagon to condemn an individual without bothering to hear their side of the story. Additionally, Cancel Culture tends to target people who are already marginalized in society, such as people of color or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Therefore, we must take a critical look at Cancel Culture and our use of it, considering its benefits and potential drawbacks. Only by doing so can we more effectively harness this powerful tool for positive societal change.

Freedom of Speech is a constitutional right that Cancel Culture is threatening.

Cancel culture threatens freedom of speech because it relies on crowd psychology to silence dissenting voices. When a person or company is canceled, they are often subject to death threats, doxxing, and other forms of online harassment. This can have a chilling effect on free speech, as people may self-censor for fear of being canceled themselves.

What's more, cancel culture often results in the cancellation of innocent people who have done nothing wrong. For example, in June 2020, author J.K. Rowling was canceled by many in the LGBTQ+ community after she tweeted her support for Maya Forstater. Forstater was a woman fired from her job for expressing her belief that biological sex is immutable.

However, Rowling had merely tweeted her support for Forstater's right to free speech—she had not expressed any bigoted views herself. But that didn't matter to the Cancel Culture mob; they went after her anyway.

This kind of witch-hunt mentality is dangerous and needs to be stopped. If we allow Cancel Culture to silence dissenting voices, we are no better than the past totalitarian regimes that sought to control what their citizens could say or think.

We must stand up for free speech, even when it means defending those with whom we disagree. Otherwise, we risk losing one of our most fundamental rights as Americans.

Cancel Culture is leading to the destruction of American culture and values.

Cancel Culture has been around for centuries, but it has only recently become a mainstream issue in America. The concept is simple: if someone does or says something deemed offensive, they are "canceled" or ostracized by society. This can be done through social media, boycotts, or any other form of public shaming.

I'll concede: Cancel Culture usually starts with good intentions; nobody wants to be associated with bigotry or hate speech. However, in many cases, the problem isn't even with the person being canceled; instead, it's with their association with a particular thing or idea. For example, if someone tweets support for Donald Trump, they may be canceled by their friends and family members for being associated with his hateful rhetoric.

Ask Kanye. In 2018 he wore a MAGA hat and expressed support for President Donald Trump during one of his concerts. West was subsequently canceled by much of the music industry; he was booed at concerts, lost sponsorships, and was generally shunned by the public. While West certainly did deserve some repercussions for his actions, the level of hatred and vitriol directed at him was excessive and unwarranted.

In another example, Justine Sacco was fired from her job after making an insensitive tweet about AIDS before boarding a plane to Africa. She later lost her book deal as well. Sacco didn't deserve to lose her job or book deal over one thoughtless tweet—but that's precisely what Cancel Culture does. It destroys people's lives without giving them a chance to redeem themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5KWF_0j3YKba900
Twitter.com

Of course, there are also times when people are legitimately canceled for their words or actions. Actress Roseanne Barr was fired from her television show after making racist comments on Twitter. In this case, the Cancel Culture response was warranted because Barr's remarks were genuinely offensive and unacceptable.

We need to stand up against Cancel Culture and protect our constitutional rights.

Cancel Culture has become a growing threat to our constitutional rights and civil liberties. Sure, it's a response to bad behavior on social media and other online spaces. Yet, it often stifles the free speech of innocent individuals who are unjustly labeled.

We must stand together and speak out against Cancel Culture before it is too late, protecting our constitutional rights as we move into the digital age. By doing so, we can ensure that Cancel Culture does not erode our democracies or undermine the foundations upon which they are built.

Ultimately, Cancel Culture threatens all of us. Together, we must take action to stop it. I'm all for holding others accountable for their choices, but silencing dissenting voices directly attacks our First Amendment rights. Furthermore, this behavior leads to a less open and less tolerant society where people are afraid to speak their minds.

Personally, I'm okay with no rule of government. However, I settle for democracy. But, I won't tolerate ochlocracy, a government by a mob. I believe in due process or fairness in justice. But with this form of societal policing and rule, innocent people are punished for things they did not do or did not mean in how they were interpreted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cancel Culture# The Left# Left politics# Modern American Culture# American Politics

Comments / 0

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
384 followers

More from Edy Zoo

Florida State

Opinion: Trump vs. DeSantis – The unrelenting disintegration of the Republican Party

"A house divided against itself cannot stand." As the votes are still counted, the 2022 midterm elections are proving less than stellar for the GOP. Their ostentatious idea of a Red Wave flooding the county did not happen. But, of course, this was anticipated by everyone who isn't as delusional as members of the Radical Right. So in part, the GOP must blame itself for failing to secure seats it already occupied. And in part, they need to acknowledge that Gen Z single-handedly became a social levy against the wave.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Politics is broken, and Automation will only make it worse

Divisions will only deepen as Automation takes over. So we need to find a way to come together. America is more divided than ever, with political parties further apart than in decades.Image by Edy Zoo.

Read full story

Opinion: Ignoring Gen Z has become the Achilles' heel of the Republican Party

The GOP is well on its way to becoming the party of senior citizens, and it's all thanks to a single demographic: Generation Z. The Republican Party has been ignoring Gen Z for years and is losing its support.Photo by Zyanya BMO on Unsplash.

Read full story
52 comments

Opinion: I received a message from an alternate universe: "I Won the Lotto." Now, what do I do?

Winning the lotto is a life-changing experience. But do you know what to do if it happened to you?. How to Pick the Winning Numbers in the Lotto… Or Not — There is no guaranteed way to pick winning numbers. Still, some people recommend using numerology or the law of attraction.

Read full story

Opinion: The role of social media in amplifying or containing protests

Social media is being used as a way to organize protests, but it is also being used as a tool of oppression. Social media has had a varied role in protests, both amplifying and containing them depending on the specific case.Image by Edy Zoo.

Read full story

Opinion: The top issues facing American politics in the 2022 midterm elections

The deep divisions that have plagued American politics for nearly 30 years will add a new chapter on November 8, 2022. Candidates must propose bold new initiatives to address these concerns if they hope to achieve lasting change in American politics.Image by Edy Zoo.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The rise of right-wing populism in America threatens the fabric of democracy

Right-wing populism is causing political and societal upheaval across America. Right-wing populism is causing political and societal upheaval across America.Photo by Ev on Unsplash.

Read full story
322 comments

Opinion: Five years after the #MeToo Movement - Has anything changed?

Despite the progress that has been made, we still have a long way to go. Despite the progress made in the past five years, there is still much work to be done regarding gender equality.Image by Edy Zoo.

Read full story

Opinion: Can we really prove that good exists?

And if we can’t, what does that mean for morality?. A man is walking by a wall with graffiti saying, "Good."Photo by Volkan Olmez on Unsplash. We all want to believe in the existence of Good. It’s what makes us human, after all. But is it something we can actually prove? Does Objective Good exist in the world, or is it merely a subjective feeling? Let’s explore this philosophical question together.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Unplug yourself from the Matrix and learn how to be an analog in a digital world

The Matrix is real. Learn how to disconnect from it. It can be easy to feel left behind in an increasingly digital world. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is real, and it can be tempting to try and keep up with the latest trends so that you don’t get left in the dust. But something is to be said for being an analog in a digital world.

Read full story

Opinion: I stopped dating, and here is why

You can do it too. You don’t always have to try to date. A couple is sitting at a dining table. They're holding hands.Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash. I’m unsure if it’s because I’ve been focusing on my career more or because I’m pickier. Still, for whatever reason, I haven’t been dating for a while now, and I don’t miss it. Honestly, I think somewhere along the way, I stopped enjoying it and decided to quit altogether.

Read full story

Opinion: The reasons men are difficult according to Dr. Gray

This is a short article for inquisitive women who want to quickly satisfy their curiosity. A man and a woman stare at each other while sitting in front of a photographic display.Photo by Etienne Boulanger on Unsplash.

Read full story

Opinion: Common reasons why people visit your website

Once you understand these reasons better, you can optimize your website accordingly. There's a laptop sitting on a table. The words "I design and develop experiences that make people's lives simple" appear on the screen.Photo by Ben Kolde on Unsplash.

Read full story

Fiction: My fiancé dumped me and now I believe love is BS

A fictional account of what happens daily in the world of love. There's a person's arm with a tattoo of a heart and the word "You" on it. That word is crossed out.Photo by peter bucks on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Offline dating in an online world

A woman is sitting at a café table.Photo by Tamara Schipchinskaya on Unsplash. After the high-pitched fever of online dating had waned, we realized: what a bunch of BS. Yet, it was too late. We were knee-deep in it. There was no way of retracing our steps to a time before dial-up and Yahoo! chat rooms. And so, we kept burrowing down the rabbit hole until things had to change.

Read full story
1 comments
Auburn, AL

Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?

Things continue to shift at Auburn University. There is a new Athletic Director, John Cohen. And football head coach Bryan Harsin is fired. Amid the chaos, who will rise to the position?

Read full story

Opinion: Are single-parent homes detrimental to the growth of children?

And what are the pros and cons of being raised in a single-parent home?. Children in cold weather attire stand next to each other and hold hands.Photo by Ben Wicks on Unsplash. It’s no secret that parenting is challenging. Whether you’re a single parent or part of a married couple, raising children takes a lot of time, energy, and patience. And yet, as the 21st century continues to challenge fundamental concepts in our social paradigms, one question remains: are single-parent homes detrimental to children’s growth?

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: The current political climate has affected how Americans view and interpret the Bible

The Bible is the most read, most studied book in history, but how people interpret it has changed over time. A person is reading the Bible.Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash. The Bible is one of the most widely-read books in the world. It is also one of the most controversial, as people have different interpretations of what it means. The interpretation of the Bible has been affected by the current political climate. Some people interpret it in a way that justifies their political beliefs, and others interpret it in a way that contradicts their political views.

Read full story
175 comments

Opinion: You can successfully date someone with different political views

Modern dating is even more complicated when different political views are in place. A map of the US divided by political parties, either Liberal or Conservatives.Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash.

Read full story
84 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy