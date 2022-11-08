Opinion: Is Cancel Culture a tool of the totalitarian left? If so, it's time to stand up against it!

Cancel Culture is more about cultural disintegration than anything else!

KEY Takeaways:

The goal of Cancel Culture is to hold individuals accountable for their words or actions and to discourage others from engaging in similar behavior.

Cancel culture has been around for centuries, but it has only recently become a mainstream issue in America.

Freedom of Speech is a constitutional right that Cancel Culture threatens because it relies on crowd psychology to silence dissenting voices.

Cancel Culture is a term that has been gaining more and more attention in recent years. But what is Cancel Culture, and why should we be concerned about it? More importantly, what is it doing to our constitutional freedoms, such as the Freedom of Speech?

I will attempt to answer these questions and raise alarming facts about this upheaval in our society.

Cancel Culture: What Is It and Should We Be Concerned?

Cancel Culture, also known as call-out culture, is the practice of publicly shaming individuals who have made offensive or controversial statements. The goal of Cancel Culture is to hold individuals accountable for their words or actions and to discourage others from engaging in similar behavior.

Cancel Culture is certainly not without its drawbacks. On the one hand, it can be seen as a force for good, as when it leads to the cancellation of problematic TV shows or the firing of bigoted public figures. On the other hand, however, this approach also has its fair share of problems.

In particular, Cancel Culture often relies on mob mentality, with social media users jumping on the bandwagon to condemn an individual without bothering to hear their side of the story. Additionally, Cancel Culture tends to target people who are already marginalized in society, such as people of color or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Therefore, we must take a critical look at Cancel Culture and our use of it, considering its benefits and potential drawbacks. Only by doing so can we more effectively harness this powerful tool for positive societal change.

Freedom of Speech is a constitutional right that Cancel Culture is threatening.

Cancel culture threatens freedom of speech because it relies on crowd psychology to silence dissenting voices. When a person or company is canceled, they are often subject to death threats, doxxing, and other forms of online harassment. This can have a chilling effect on free speech, as people may self-censor for fear of being canceled themselves.

What's more, cancel culture often results in the cancellation of innocent people who have done nothing wrong. For example, in June 2020, author J.K. Rowling was canceled by many in the LGBTQ+ community after she tweeted her support for Maya Forstater. Forstater was a woman fired from her job for expressing her belief that biological sex is immutable.

However, Rowling had merely tweeted her support for Forstater's right to free speech—she had not expressed any bigoted views herself. But that didn't matter to the Cancel Culture mob; they went after her anyway.

This kind of witch-hunt mentality is dangerous and needs to be stopped. If we allow Cancel Culture to silence dissenting voices, we are no better than the past totalitarian regimes that sought to control what their citizens could say or think.

We must stand up for free speech, even when it means defending those with whom we disagree. Otherwise, we risk losing one of our most fundamental rights as Americans.

Cancel Culture is leading to the destruction of American culture and values.

Cancel Culture has been around for centuries, but it has only recently become a mainstream issue in America. The concept is simple: if someone does or says something deemed offensive, they are "canceled" or ostracized by society. This can be done through social media, boycotts, or any other form of public shaming.

I'll concede: Cancel Culture usually starts with good intentions; nobody wants to be associated with bigotry or hate speech. However, in many cases, the problem isn't even with the person being canceled; instead, it's with their association with a particular thing or idea. For example, if someone tweets support for Donald Trump, they may be canceled by their friends and family members for being associated with his hateful rhetoric.

Ask Kanye. In 2018 he wore a MAGA hat and expressed support for President Donald Trump during one of his concerts. West was subsequently canceled by much of the music industry; he was booed at concerts, lost sponsorships, and was generally shunned by the public. While West certainly did deserve some repercussions for his actions, the level of hatred and vitriol directed at him was excessive and unwarranted.

In another example, Justine Sacco was fired from her job after making an insensitive tweet about AIDS before boarding a plane to Africa. She later lost her book deal as well. Sacco didn't deserve to lose her job or book deal over one thoughtless tweet—but that's precisely what Cancel Culture does. It destroys people's lives without giving them a chance to redeem themselves.

Of course, there are also times when people are legitimately canceled for their words or actions. Actress Roseanne Barr was fired from her television show after making racist comments on Twitter. In this case, the Cancel Culture response was warranted because Barr's remarks were genuinely offensive and unacceptable.

We need to stand up against Cancel Culture and protect our constitutional rights.

Cancel Culture has become a growing threat to our constitutional rights and civil liberties. Sure, it's a response to bad behavior on social media and other online spaces. Yet, it often stifles the free speech of innocent individuals who are unjustly labeled.

We must stand together and speak out against Cancel Culture before it is too late, protecting our constitutional rights as we move into the digital age. By doing so, we can ensure that Cancel Culture does not erode our democracies or undermine the foundations upon which they are built.

Ultimately, Cancel Culture threatens all of us. Together, we must take action to stop it. I'm all for holding others accountable for their choices, but silencing dissenting voices directly attacks our First Amendment rights. Furthermore, this behavior leads to a less open and less tolerant society where people are afraid to speak their minds.

Personally, I'm okay with no rule of government. However, I settle for democracy. But, I won't tolerate ochlocracy, a government by a mob. I believe in due process or fairness in justice. But with this form of societal policing and rule, innocent people are punished for things they did not do or did not mean in how they were interpreted.