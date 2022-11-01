Opinion: Can we really prove that good exists?

And if we can’t, what does that mean for morality?

A man is walking by a wall with graffiti saying, "Good." Photo by Volkan Olmez on Unsplash

We all want to believe in the existence of Good. It’s what makes us human, after all. But is it something we can actually prove? Does Objective Good exist in the world, or is it merely a subjective feeling? Let’s explore this philosophical question together.

We begin by agreeing that the concept of Good is tricky to define when approached subjectively. However, it’s essential to realize that if we asked ten different people what “Good” means, we would probably get ten distinct answers.

For some, Good means helping others or being kind. For others, it might be achieving personal success or being happy. And still, for others, it might be a feeling of inner peace or satisfaction.

Moreover, we have to agree that the concept of Good is problematic to define when we use situations to explain it.

For example, what may be considered Good in one case may not be regarded as Good in another.

Take lying; it is regarded as wrong in most situations. But what if you lied to spare someone’s feelings? In that case, many people would say that your lie was a kind and rightful act.

All in all, as you can see, the definition of Good not only varies from person to person, but it’s also highly contextual and situational. This lends itself to the conundrum where we struggle to prove its existence. So how do we prove it?

It turns out that the answer is as complicated as you imagined. While there’s no foolproof way to show that something is definitively Good, there are a few things that we can use as evidence.

Here are three of the most convincing arguments for the existence of Good:

The first argument comes from biology.

Evolutionary biology has an idea called “the selfish gene theory.” The basic idea is that, over time, genes that promote altruistic behavior (i.e., behavior that benefits others at a cost to oneself) tend to proliferate because they increase the chances of one’s survival.

In other words, evolution favors altruism because it ultimately benefits the individual. So, if altruism is hardwired into us by millions of years of evolution, then it stands to reason that Good also exists.

The second argument comes from psychology.

Numerous studies have shown that people who help others are happier and healthier than those who don’t.

Moreover, the act of assisting others promotes cooperation. It creates a sense of community, both essential for a functioning society. So if helping others makes us happier and healthier, then again, it stands to reason that Good exists.

The third and final argument comes from philosophy.

Specifically, it comes from the branch of philosophy known as ethics. Ethics is about figuring out the right thing to do in any situation.

And while philosophers often disagree about what the right thing to do is, they all agree on one thing: the only way to figure out what the right thing to do is by appealing to some notion of Good.

In other words, we use Good as a measuring stick for right and wrong. So if Good is necessary for us to even talk about ethics, it must exist in some form.

When we look at the world around us, we see acts of kindness and selflessness daily. We see people going out of their way to help strangers and put others before themselves. We see people risking their lives for the greater Good.

We also see people committing terrible acts of evil. But even in these cases, there are often mitigating circumstances that suggest that these people are not truly evil but rather broken or misguided in some way.

This evidence suggests that Objective Good exists in the world — though it might be hard to define precisely what that means. And while we cannot say for sure that Good exists, it seems like a pretty safe bet to make.

So there you have it! A philosophical exploration of the elusive concept of Good. We may not be able to define it precisely, but it seems clear that Objective Good does exist in our world — even if we don’t always agree on what that means. Thanks for joining me on this journey of discovery! Until next time….