Opinion: Unplug yourself from the Matrix and learn how to be an analog in a digital world

The Matrix is real. Learn how to disconnect from it.

It can be easy to feel left behind in an increasingly digital world. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is real, and it can be tempting to try and keep up with the latest trends so that you don’t get left in the dust. But something is to be said for being an analog in a digital world.

There are many benefits to living a low-tech life, including reduced stress levels, improved sleep patterns, and more face-to-face interactions. So if you’re ready to unplug and disconnect from the digital world, here are a few tips on how to be an analog in a digital world.

Be Human

The first step to being an analog person in a digital world is to be human. Sounds simple enough, right? But it’s not as easy as it sounds. With the advent of social media, we are now more connected than ever.

And yet, studies show that we are lonelier than ever before. This is because social media can be addictive and often designed to be that way. In essence, we are so caught up in our digital lives that we have lost the ability to connect with others on a human level.

So, the first step to being an analog person is to get off social media and re-learn how to connect with others face-to-face. See them, hear them, touch them. This may seem small, but it will make a big difference in your ability to connect digitally and in analog.

Build Relationships

Building relationships is the second step to being an analog person in a digital world. In the past, building relationships was much easier because we were forced to interact with people regularly. Now, we can go days without seeing another human being if we want to.

As a result, we have lost the ability to make meaningful connections with others. And this is vital when re-entering the world as an analog person. This means going out of your way to interact with others, even if it’s just for a few minutes each day.

It could be as simple as striking up a conversation with the cashier at the grocery store or saying hello to your neighbor when you see them walking their dog. Building relationships takes time and effort, but it’s worth it because relationships are what make us human.

Put Your Phone Away

The third step is to put your phone away. We’re all guilty of spending too much time on our phones. One way to reduce screen time is to consciously put your phone away when you’re with other people.

For example, when you’re at dinner with friends or family, put your phone away to focus on the conversation. You’ll be surprised at how much more connected you feel when you’re not constantly checking your phone every five minutes.

Try a Hobby

The fourth step is to pick up a hobby. Hobbies are a great way to disconnect from the digital world and connect with the analog world around you. Whether it’s knitting, hiking, gardening, or biking, finding a hobby that gets you outside and interacting with the world can help reduce your dependence on technology.

And bonus — you might enjoy your new hobby more than scrolling through your newsfeed!

Be Analog

The fifth and final step to being an analog person in a digital world is…to be analog! In other words, don’t try too hard to fit into the digital world. There will always be a place for analog people because we offer something that the digital world cannot — humanity.

So embrace your analog self, and don’t be afraid to stand out!

The world is becoming increasingly digitized, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still a place for analog people. To be an analog person in a digital world, you must be human, build relationships, put your phone away, try a hobby, and embrace your analog self. You can succeed in both the digital and analog worlds by following these steps!