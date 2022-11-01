Opinion: I stopped dating, and here is why

Edy Zoo

You can do it too. You don’t always have to try to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDl9R_0itzzOmO00
A couple is sitting at a dining table. They're holding hands.Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash

I’m unsure if it’s because I’ve been focusing on my career more or because I’m pickier. Still, for whatever reason, I haven’t been dating for a while now, and I don’t miss it. Honestly, I think somewhere along the way, I stopped enjoying it and decided to quit altogether.

Here are the main reasons why:

I Stopped Enjoying the Process of Getting to Know Someone New

One of the things I relished most about dating was meeting someone new. I liked hearing about their hobbies, families, hopes, and dreams. But after a while, I realized I was getting the same information repeatedly — fun fact: most people are repetitive once you know them. Sadly, however, that’s when it starts to feel like a waste of time.

In addition, I found that the more I learned about someone, the less attractive they became. I didn’t necessarily care about superficial things like looks or money. On the contrary, it was more about their personality. Once I knew their character, it was hard to find them appealing.

Maybe it’s because I started seeing them as potential friends instead of intimate partners. Or maybe it’s because I realized that we had nothing in common. Either way, it stopped being pleasant for me.

The Butterflies Went Away

Another thing I used to love about dating was the butterflies I felt when I crushed on someone. Frankly, I loved feeling nervous and excited at the same time, and I loved anticipating seeing them again.

Yet, that didn’t last long, either. Eventually, those pretty butterflies flew away, especially when I was serial dating. You know… the endless cycle of “trials and errors” — dating multiple people at once until finally finding someone who sticks around. Yeah, that process shooed my butterflies away.

Thus, I quickly realized that whatever relationship was left had to be strong enough to continue. It plainly was not worth the effort if it didn’t survive without the butterflies.

I Got Tired of Being Disappointed

The third reason I stopped dating was that I was disappointed. It seemed like every time I went on a date, my expectations were dashed in some way or another.

They would cancel at the last minute, show up late, or spend the whole date looking at their phone. And even when everything went perfectly, there was still that sinking feeling in my stomach when the date ended: what if they didn’t text me back within 24 hours?

Ugh! At some point, I got tired of all the disappointment and decided it wasn’t worth my time anymore.

So I stopped dating, and that was when I started reaping the rewards.

I Focused on My Career

When dating, it was easier to let my career goals fall by the wayside. For example, I might be more inclined to entertain a potential partner on a Friday night instead of going out networking. Or I might pass up a big project at work because it would require too much travel taking me out of the dating game.

Now that I stopped dating, however, I can focus 100% of my energy on my career and make some headway.

I Don’t Have to Worry About What Anyone Else Thinks

One of the best things about not dating is that I don’t have to worry about what anyone thinks of me. I can wear whatever I want, say whatever I want, and do whatever I want.

Of course, sharing your life with someone is always nice, but making decisions without consulting anyone else first is also nice.

I Can Date Myself!

This might sound corny, but one of the best things about not dating is getting to know me. When dating, I quickly got so wrapped up in my partner that I forgot what made ME happy.

Now, however, I can focus on doing what I want and becoming the person I want to be. And honestly, there’s no better feeling than being truly comfortable in your skin.

While there are some perks to dating — like having someone to watch Netflix with on those cold winter nights — there are also some definite advantages to avoiding it.

And although it can be fun, it can also be frustrating, tiring, and disappointing. It stopped being enjoyable for me, so I decided to quit altogether. If you’re thinking about giving up on dating, too, then hopefully, this article has given you some food for thought!

So next time you’re feeling down about being single, remember that plenty of people out there are embracing the solo life!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationship# Love# Dating# Modern Dating# Modern Relationships

Comments / 0

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
317 followers

More from Edy Zoo

Opinion: Can we really prove that good exists?

And if we can’t, what does that mean for morality?. A man is walking by a wall with graffiti saying, "Good."Photo by Volkan Olmez on Unsplash. We all want to believe in the existence of Good. It’s what makes us human, after all. But is it something we can actually prove? Does Objective Good exist in the world, or is it merely a subjective feeling? Let’s explore this philosophical question together.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Unplug yourself from the Matrix and learn how to be an analog in a digital world

The Matrix is real. Learn how to disconnect from it. It can be easy to feel left behind in an increasingly digital world. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is real, and it can be tempting to try and keep up with the latest trends so that you don’t get left in the dust. But something is to be said for being an analog in a digital world.

Read full story

Opinion: The reasons men are difficult according to Dr. Gray

This is a short article for inquisitive women who want to quickly satisfy their curiosity. A man and a woman stare at each other while sitting in front of a photographic display.Photo by Etienne Boulanger on Unsplash.

Read full story

Opinion: Common reasons why people visit your website

Once you understand these reasons better, you can optimize your website accordingly. There's a laptop sitting on a table. The words "I design and develop experiences that make people's lives simple" appear on the screen.Photo by Ben Kolde on Unsplash.

Read full story

Fiction: My fiancé dumped me and now I believe love is BS

A fictional account of what happens daily in the world of love. There's a person's arm with a tattoo of a heart and the word "You" on it. That word is crossed out.Photo by peter bucks on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Offline dating in an online world

A woman is sitting at a café table.Photo by Tamara Schipchinskaya on Unsplash. After the high-pitched fever of online dating had waned, we realized: what a bunch of BS. Yet, it was too late. We were knee-deep in it. There was no way of retracing our steps to a time before dial-up and Yahoo! chat rooms. And so, we kept burrowing down the rabbit hole until things had to change.

Read full story
1 comments
Auburn, AL

Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?

Things continue to shift at Auburn University. There is a new Athletic Director, John Cohen. And football head coach Bryan Harsin is fired. Amid the chaos, who will rise to the position?

Read full story

Opinion: Are single-parent homes detrimental to the growth of children?

And what are the pros and cons of being raised in a single-parent home?. Children in cold weather attire stand next to each other and hold hands.Photo by Ben Wicks on Unsplash. It’s no secret that parenting is challenging. Whether you’re a single parent or part of a married couple, raising children takes a lot of time, energy, and patience. And yet, as the 21st century continues to challenge fundamental concepts in our social paradigms, one question remains: are single-parent homes detrimental to children’s growth?

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: The current political climate has affected how Americans view and interpret the Bible

The Bible is the most read, most studied book in history, but how people interpret it has changed over time. A person is reading the Bible.Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash. The Bible is one of the most widely-read books in the world. It is also one of the most controversial, as people have different interpretations of what it means. The interpretation of the Bible has been affected by the current political climate. Some people interpret it in a way that justifies their political beliefs, and others interpret it in a way that contradicts their political views.

Read full story
176 comments

Opinion: You can successfully date someone with different political views

Modern dating is even more complicated when different political views are in place. A map of the US divided by political parties, either Liberal or Conservatives.Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash.

Read full story
84 comments
Auburn, AL

Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan Harsin

Coach Harsin continues to struggle on and off the field. A football graphic design with the words "Do You Even Football?"Image by Edy Zoo. The southern sun hung high in the pale sky as the multitude began to gather at the Jordan Hare Stadium at Auburn University. The rivalry was a familiar one: Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks. However, the crowd wasn’t enthusiastically hopeful of their home team.

Read full story

Opinion: The ominous words of Dr. King still ring true today

Will America survive the violent fever of racism it’s experiencing?. In the early 2000s, I worked with men supporting Reverend James Bevel, the Civil Rights activist. One day, we were in the office, and Reverend Bevel dropped by. His visits were infrequent; his age and health and the traffic in Chicago were pests to him. Nevertheless, I remember a casual conversation materializing. The topic was about the last day of Dr. King’s life.

Read full story
369 comments

Opinion: Gen Z is over your avocado toast and $15 coffees (Adios, Millennials)

So goodbye, Millennials. Gen Z is ready to take over. There are three coffee holders with ungrounded coffee beans, ground coffee, and latte.Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash. Gen Z is rejecting the cultural norms that Millennials embraced. For example, they are rebelling against spending money on things they don’t need and valuing experiences over possessions. Gen Z is also demanding change in the workplace, expecting businesses to be more socially responsible and giving employees more flexibility. Gen Z will significantly impact the economy and society, and corporations and parents should start preparing for them now.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy