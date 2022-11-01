Opinion: I stopped dating, and here is why

You can do it too. You don’t always have to try to date.

A couple is sitting at a dining table. They're holding hands. Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash

I’m unsure if it’s because I’ve been focusing on my career more or because I’m pickier. Still, for whatever reason, I haven’t been dating for a while now, and I don’t miss it. Honestly, I think somewhere along the way, I stopped enjoying it and decided to quit altogether.

Here are the main reasons why:

I Stopped Enjoying the Process of Getting to Know Someone New

One of the things I relished most about dating was meeting someone new. I liked hearing about their hobbies, families, hopes, and dreams. But after a while, I realized I was getting the same information repeatedly — fun fact: most people are repetitive once you know them. Sadly, however, that’s when it starts to feel like a waste of time.

In addition, I found that the more I learned about someone, the less attractive they became. I didn’t necessarily care about superficial things like looks or money. On the contrary, it was more about their personality. Once I knew their character, it was hard to find them appealing.

Maybe it’s because I started seeing them as potential friends instead of intimate partners. Or maybe it’s because I realized that we had nothing in common. Either way, it stopped being pleasant for me.

The Butterflies Went Away

Another thing I used to love about dating was the butterflies I felt when I crushed on someone. Frankly, I loved feeling nervous and excited at the same time, and I loved anticipating seeing them again.

Yet, that didn’t last long, either. Eventually, those pretty butterflies flew away, especially when I was serial dating. You know… the endless cycle of “trials and errors” — dating multiple people at once until finally finding someone who sticks around. Yeah, that process shooed my butterflies away.

Thus, I quickly realized that whatever relationship was left had to be strong enough to continue. It plainly was not worth the effort if it didn’t survive without the butterflies.

I Got Tired of Being Disappointed

The third reason I stopped dating was that I was disappointed. It seemed like every time I went on a date, my expectations were dashed in some way or another.

They would cancel at the last minute, show up late, or spend the whole date looking at their phone. And even when everything went perfectly, there was still that sinking feeling in my stomach when the date ended: what if they didn’t text me back within 24 hours?

Ugh! At some point, I got tired of all the disappointment and decided it wasn’t worth my time anymore.

So I stopped dating, and that was when I started reaping the rewards.

I Focused on My Career

When dating, it was easier to let my career goals fall by the wayside. For example, I might be more inclined to entertain a potential partner on a Friday night instead of going out networking. Or I might pass up a big project at work because it would require too much travel taking me out of the dating game.

Now that I stopped dating, however, I can focus 100% of my energy on my career and make some headway.

I Don’t Have to Worry About What Anyone Else Thinks

One of the best things about not dating is that I don’t have to worry about what anyone thinks of me. I can wear whatever I want, say whatever I want, and do whatever I want.

Of course, sharing your life with someone is always nice, but making decisions without consulting anyone else first is also nice.

I Can Date Myself!

This might sound corny, but one of the best things about not dating is getting to know me. When dating, I quickly got so wrapped up in my partner that I forgot what made ME happy.

Now, however, I can focus on doing what I want and becoming the person I want to be. And honestly, there’s no better feeling than being truly comfortable in your skin.

While there are some perks to dating — like having someone to watch Netflix with on those cold winter nights — there are also some definite advantages to avoiding it.

And although it can be fun, it can also be frustrating, tiring, and disappointing. It stopped being enjoyable for me, so I decided to quit altogether. If you’re thinking about giving up on dating, too, then hopefully, this article has given you some food for thought!

So next time you’re feeling down about being single, remember that plenty of people out there are embracing the solo life!