Opinion: The reasons men are difficult according to Dr. Gray

If you’re a woman who has ever wondered why men are so difficult, you’re not alone. In fact, it’s a question that has baffled women for centuries. But the good news is, there may finally be an answer.

Dr. John Gray, author of the best-selling book “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus,” has spent his career studying the differences between men and women. And he believes he’s finally cracked the code. Here’s what he has to say about why men are so difficult.

The Reasons Men Are So Difficult

Men are Wired Differently.

According to Dr. Gray, men are difficult because they’re “wired differently.” He says that men and women have different brain chemistry, which leads them to think, feel, and behave differently.

For example, he says that women tend to be more verbal than men, and men tend to be more visual than women. This difference in brain chemistry leads to many misunderstandings between men and women.

Men Have Different Priorities.

Another reason why men are so difficult is that they have different priorities than women. Dr. Gray says that men’s priorities are typically things like work, hobbies, and sports.

Women, on the other hand, tend to prioritize relationships and family. This difference in priorities can lead to conflict between men and women because each party doesn’t always understand or is considerate of the other’s priorities.

Men Deal with Stress Differently.

The final reason why Dr. Gray believes men are so difficult is that they deal with stress differently than women do. When a man is stressed out, he typically wants to withdraw and be left alone. On the other hand, a woman typically wants to talk about her problems when she’s stressed. This difference can again lead to misunderstanding and conflict between men and women.

While it may not seem like it at times, there is a reason why men are so difficult. According to Dr. John Gray, author of “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus,” the reason is that men and women have different brain chemistry and prioritize dissimilar things in life. This can lead to misunderstanding and conflict between the two sexes if they’re not careful. However, understanding these differences can help make communication between men and women more effortless.