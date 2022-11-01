Opinion: Common reasons why people visit your website

Once you understand these reasons better, you can optimize your website accordingly.

There's a laptop sitting on a table. The words "I design and develop experiences that make people's lives simple" appear on the screen.Photo by Ben Kolde on Unsplash

Have you ever wondered why people come to your website? You might think it’s because they’re interested in your product or service. But you’d be wrong! In reality, there are three simple reasons why people come to your website…and only one of them has anything to do with your product. Keep reading to find out what the three reasons are — and how you can use them to improve your website.

Reason #1: People come to your website because they want something.

The first and most important reason people visit your website is to want something. It could be information, entertainment, or a physical product — but whatever it is, they want it now. This is why the primary focus of your website should be on giving visitors what they want as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Think about how you can make it easier for visitors to find what they’re looking for on your site. For example, can you make it easier to navigate? Can you add more relevant content? Can you add search functionality? Whatever you can do to make it easier for visitors to find what they’re looking for will help improve the overall quality of your site.

Reason #2: People come to your website because they’re bored.

The second reason people come to your website is that they’re bored. They’ve been scrolling through their Facebook feed or watching TV and come across a link to your site and figure they might as well click it. If this is the case, you have two options: keep them engaged or direct them elsewhere.

Ensure your site is visually exciting and easy to navigate to keep them engaged. Add videos, infographics, and other media types to attract their attention. And most importantly, make sure the content on your site is relevant and valuable! If it’s not, then there’s no reason for them to stick around — and you risk turning them off entirely from your brand.

To direct them elsewhere, consider adding links to other websites or blog posts that might be more interesting for them. You can also add a call-to-action (CTA) that encourages them to take a specific action, like signing up for your email list or following you on social media. Just be careful not to include too many CTAs, as this can be overwhelming and off-putting for visitors.

Reason #3: People come to your website because they were invited.

The third reason people visit your website is that they were invited — usually by someone they know or trust. For example, if you have a blog post that goes viral on social media, many people will click on the link and end up on your site — even if they’ve never heard of you before! In this case, you must ensure their first impression of your site is good.

This means having a well-designed website that’s visually appealing and easy to use. It also means guaranteeing your site’s content lives up to the hype! Don’t let people leave disappointed; give them more than what they were expecting when they clicked on that link. If you can do that, chances are good that those same people will visit again in the future…and maybe even invite their friends!

There are three primary reasons why people visit websites: because they want something, because they’re bored, or because somebody invited them. If you understand why people are coming to your site, you can design accordingly and give them what they want — information, entertainment, or something else entirely! So take some time to think about why people come to YOUR website…and then see if there’s anything you can do to improve their experience!

