Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?

Things continue to shift at Auburn University. There is a new Athletic Director, John Cohen. And football head coach Bryan Harsin is fired. Amid the chaos, who will rise to the position?

This is Jordan Hare Stadium at Auburn University, where several students are on the bleachers. Photo by Logan Easterling on Unsplash

The news has shocked no one. We knew it was coming: Coach Bryan Harsin is no longer employed by Auburn University. And while there’s a sigh of relief, one question remains unanswered: why did they wait so long to part ways with him?

We can join the myriad of commentators and speculate, but I suspect we won’t get any closer to the truth. And that’s ok, I suppose. The inner workings of an SEC University and the employment of its football coach are a mystery to fans. Moreso, in this case where fans cheerlessly coincided with Auburn on allowing Harsin to be their coach.

At last, he’s off to the wind – that’s all that matters. Although, a more pertinent question comes to mind. What now? Cutting ties with Harsin put the football team in a unique position. In brief, it’s gone from losing to limbo. And I’m not sure which is worse.

Following the news of AU cutting ties with Coach Harsin, the University has not shed light on the interim coach. However, they said they were immediately searching for someone to replace Harsin. Yet, who would be up for the challenge?

The current status of the football program at Auburn calls for a superhero to come to save it. RIP to comic book legend and superhero creator Stan Lee. In a moment like this, the Tigers need his creative know-how. Stan would produce a coach superhero who would be charismatic, understand interpersonal communication, wear bravery as a skintight leotard, and wave courage as his symbolic flag. But, more importantly, Mr. Lee would give us an individual with a python grip on the inescapable fact: we need wins.

In my humble opinion, someone analogous to that description is what the Tigers need. And if that’s too much to ask, what is Auburn University to do? Settle? Nay! It’s done that before and has yielded zero positive results. Maybe it can be wiser and more discerning in its following selection of a coach. Maybe it can weigh out the long-term ramifications of avoiding a Coach Harsin sequel.

With that said, do I have any input on the matter? I’m not part of the University, so not really. However, I am a fan, so in that regard, I do. So far, I’ve heard two names thrown around for the position. Not one is called Clark Kent – disappointing. Although, the names I’ve heard can be promising. In short, those names are Coach Danny Hugh Freeze, Jr, and Coach Deion Sanders.

Who is Coach Danny Hugh Freeze, Jr.?

Coach Freeze, Jr. is an American football coach born on September 27, 1969. He was born in Oxford, Mississippi – a scenic city that nests in the shadows of Ole Miss. If you’re new to college football, Ole Miss is an SEC powerhouse representing the triumph and praise of Mississippian football. This educational institution has been around since February 24, 1844. And since recorded memory, it’s been victorious in sharing with the country’s notable alums.

However, Coach Freeze did attend Ole Miss. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. After earning his degree, in 1992, he worked for Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tennessee, as the team’s offensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. At that institution, he worked his way up to becoming head coach. And there, he established himself as a formidable leader who took the team to several championships.

In 2005, Coach Freeze became the assistant athletic director at Ole Miss. The following season he was the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator until 2007. Then, in 2008, he joined Lambuth University. At this organization, he steered the Eagles (the University’s football team) to the best season in their history, 11-0.

Following Lambuth University, he joined Arkansas State, where he helped them break several records. Then he became head coach at Ole Miss, where the program experienced success under his leadership. Hopefully, you see the picture clearly. This guy knows what he’s doing.

Now, he’s not without controversy. In January 2016, the NCAA did investigate Ole Miss. The accusation was “impermissible benefits” for players. Reportedly, his assistants were involved, and he got hit with not properly monitoring them. So, he does have that blemish in his otherwise illustrious career thus far.

Who is Coach Deion Sanders?

Assuming you haven’t paid attention to the NFL or the MLB in the last 30 years, then you wouldn’t know who Deion Sanders is. However, if you have had any chance to watch those two leagues, then I’m sure you’ve heard of Mr. Prime Time himself. Appropriately so, this cyclone of a talented athlete was born in Fort Myers, Florida, on August 9, 1967.

He attended Florida State University (Go Noles), where the young Deion became a fan-favorite attraction. Here he excelled under the direction of Coach Bobby Bowden – one of the greatest college football coaches of all time. Deion won many accolades playing for FSU and was a constant highlight of the games. In fact, in the 1989 Sugar Bowl, he made an interception with 5 seconds left for the game to end, beating Auburn 13-7.

Following his Florida State fame, Deion joined the NFL and MLB. And while I can write volumes on his successes with those leagues, suffice it to say that through his years as a professional, Mr. Sanders has established himself as a legend.

In this opinion piece, I’m more concerned with his coaching record. On September 21, 2020, Deion Sanders joined the Jackson State Tigers. In his inaugural season, he took the program to a 3-2 conference and a 4-3 overall. In his second season, those numbers were better. The Tigers went overall 11-2, while in the conference, they were 9-0. This 2022 season, Deion is shining. He has the team sitting on an 8-0 overall and a 5-0 conference. That’s an impressive track record from an individual who started his coaching career recently.

Given the track records and longevity of the coaches mentioned above, Auburn Tigers can benefit from bringing either one aboard. However, in my opinion, with Auburn University recently signing John Cohen as its new Athletic Director, I think Coach Freeze would gel better. Mr. Cohen comes from Mississippi State, and Coach Freeze has been in Mississippi football for a long time. I see them getting along like a house on fire and reinvigorating Auburn’s football program.

However, I can also see Coach Sanders reviving the Tigers. He brings years of experience under the leadership of exceptionally successful coaches. Furthermore, he brings years of knowledge about the game at the collegiate and professional levels. Moreover, Coach Sanders can impart his successful strategies with Auburn’s football and baseball programs. Hence, he’s a wealth of information that benefits the University beyond the football team.

In conclusion, the current shake-up at Auburn is refreshing, even if pessimistic fans think overwise. With Coach Harsin gone, the Tigers can reinvent themselves. Of course, provided the University and the new AD pick the right coach. There is chaos in the football program, without a doubt. And things have to move quickly. Yet, that doesn’t mean decisions have to be made without foresight or the Tigers’ best interest in mind.

Auburn is a University of warriors. Ergo, I’m reminded of King Leonidas’s words, as Gerard Butler interpreted them. There is “no retreat, no surrender.” That is Auburn Law. And by Auburn Law, “we will stand and fight... and die.” So, to the coach that takes over the program, I remind him… “This. Is. Auburn.”