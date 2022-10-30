Opinion: Are single-parent homes detrimental to the growth of children?

And what are the pros and cons of being raised in a single-parent home?

Children in cold weather attire stand next to each other and hold hands. Photo by Ben Wicks on Unsplash

It’s no secret that parenting is challenging. Whether you’re a single parent or part of a married couple, raising children takes a lot of time, energy, and patience. And yet, as the 21st century continues to challenge fundamental concepts in our social paradigms, one question remains: are single-parent homes detrimental to children’s growth?

Immediately, some people will rush to argue that children in a single-parent household can learn to be independent at an early age. They can learn how to take care of themselves and how to do things on their own. However, another group will respond that single-parent children may not get a mother’s and a father’s perspectives on things. Or that children may feel like they have to grow up too fast and take on too much responsibility.

In truth, there is no easy answer, as there are both positives and negatives to consider. Yes, in the past, it was more common for children to be raised in two-parent homes, but nowadays, it’s not uncommon for children to be raised by a single parent. So, let’s take a closer look at some of the Pros and Cons of growing up in a single-parent home.

The Pros of Growing Up in a Single-Parent Home

1. Children are more independent.

In a single-parent home, children become more independent at an earlier age. This can be a good thing, as they will be better prepared for adulthood and all that comes with it. Whether learning to cook or do laundry, children will develop essential life skills at a younger age.

In an article by the New York Times titled New Responsibilities Borne by Children of Single Parents , the publication solicited the comments of Dr. Wallerstein. The psychologist highlighted that independent children seemed to develop “the capacity to understand people” and that it “seems to last.” Meaning that the skill stays with kids as they grow.

2. Children have a closer bond with their parents in a single-parent household.

Parents often have to divide their time between their kids in a two-parent home. This isn’t the case in a single-parent home, where children enjoy one-on-one time with their mom or dad. As a result, they’re likely to have a stronger relationship with their parent.

Because of this closer relationship, everyone in the nucleus of that household can partner up to reach common goals easier. They learn to work with each other instead of becoming an obstacle to each other.

3. Children will learn how to be responsible.

In a single-parent home, there’s often no one around to pick up the slack if children don’t do their part. As such, they learn how to be more responsible and take on more household duties than in a two-parent home. That’s because, in this scenario, everyone has to carry their weight.

Of course, the parent can’t take over the responsibilities of the kids. So when it’s time to clean, the parent has to involve them and allow them to participate in the task. Effectively, children are blank slates or empty vessels. They will learn whatever you pour into them in the form of lessons. So teach them how to be responsible. The old saying, “if you want something done right, do it yourself,” doesn’t apply in this scenario.

The Cons of Growing Up in a Single-Parent Home

1. Children have less supervision in a single-parent household.

In a two-parent home, parents can take turns watching over their kids while the other parent is working or running errands. However, in a single-parent home, there’s often no one around to keep an eye on things when parents aren’t there. This can lead to problems like getting into mischief or falling behind in schoolwork.

Here comes the delicate subject of discipline. Corporal punishment is a reactionary strategy. As a parent, it’s better to be as proactive as possible. Suppose you teach your kids responsibility and reinforce a responsible lifestyle. In that case, you can minimize the damage done by children left alone.

2. Children can miss out on having a male or female role model in their life.

In a two-parent home, children have both male and female role models to look up to. In a single-parent home, they might feel like you’re missing out on having that vital influence in their life. And this is true to a certain extent.

That’s why it’s beneficial, if possible, to involve children in activities where they can look up to alternative and positive role models. For example, allowing kids to be in sports, gymnastics, music, and art classes can help offset their disadvantages.

3. Children might feel isolated from their peers.

Suppose most of their friends come from two-parent homes. In that case, a child might feel isolated or left out when they talk about experiences they don’t have (like going on family vacations). This can lead to feelings of loneliness or confusion.

Of course, this can lead to a painful crisis at home. However, you can gently explain the situation when children feel like this. Let them know why they are different than their peers. You can also plan play dates with other single parents. This approach can develop a bond between children from similar households.

There is no easy answer when it comes to whether or not single-parent homes are detrimental to the growth of children. While there are some definite drawbacks, there are some significant positives (like developing independence at an early age). Ultimately, it’s up to each child to make the best of their situation and thrive despite the challenges they may face growing up in a single-parent home.