Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan Harsin

Coach Harsin continues to struggle on and off the field.

A football graphic design with the words "Do You Even Football?" Image by Edy Zoo

The southern sun hung high in the pale sky as the multitude began to gather at the Jordan Hare Stadium at Auburn University. The rivalry was a familiar one: Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks. However, the crowd wasn’t enthusiastically hopeful of their home team.

While Auburn had led the series 6-0 since 2015, many college football experts weighed in, tipping the odds in favor of the Razorbacks. And their fortune-telling proved correct. The Arkansas Razorbacks came out swinging hard from the moment the game started.

By the end of the first quarter, they dominated the Tigers 7-3. At halftime, Auburn trailed, with the second quarter ending 17-13. In the third quarter, the Razorbacks held Auburn at bay by not allowing them to score. That quarter ended 31-13. At some point during the fourth quarter, Auburn fans started leaving the stadium. The score ended: 41-27 in favor of the Razorbacks.

At last, Arkansas Razorbacks had reclaimed victory against Auburn. And while they celebrated, the entire city of Auburn could do nothing except gather at local bars and pubs and wonder, alas! What the hell is going on with the team? In time, our favorite scapegoat surfaced: Coach Bryan Harsin. That has to be the reason.

Who is Coach Bryan Harsin?

Bryan Harsin is a rugged, hearty American native of the steppes of Idaho. Born on November 1, 1976, in many ways, he’s the embodiment of his generation – Gen X. By this, I mean he’s a no-nonsense man who exhibits the necessary focus to see things right to the end.

Coach Harsin is a Boise’s Capital High School graduate and a former Boise State University quarterback. He’s also been at several college football programs throughout his career. He’s been at Eastern Oregon University (where he started his career), Boise State University, University of Texas, Arkansas State, and Auburn.

He is married to Kes Harsin. Together, they have three beautiful children: daughters Dayn Mykena Harsin and Devyn Lynn Harsin and son David Harsin.

How long has Coach Harsin been at Auburn University?

Harsin was hired on December 22, 2020. He replaced the former head coach for the Tigers, Gus Malzahn. This was a controversial move by the University. Malzahn wasn’t without his loyal fans, which made their dissatisfaction known in public and private. Yet, the administration pushed forward and stood behind Coach Harsin – a position that some say was misguided.

And why would they believe that? For starters, Coach Harsin walked in the door like a cold front gliding over the barren farmlands of Idaho. He was in Auburn, and his icy but direct personality didn’t sit well with the local southern hospitality. Couple that with his subpar performance as a head coach during his inaugural season, and trouble was soon spotted on the horizon.

Following his first season, where he led the Tigers 6-7, Coach Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. His replacement was Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Austin Davis. Unfortunately, he didn’t last long. After six long weeks, Davis was out the door under the claim of personal reasons.

Along with Davis, defensive coordinator Derek Mason said adios. Then, he headed for the door quicker than you can say, Auburn Tigers. He reportedly accepted the same position at Oklahoma State Cowboys for lesser pay.

Staffing issues aside, Coach Harsin had bigger fish to fry. Suddenly, 20 players withdrew from the team, hopped in their cars, and put Auburn University and Harsin in their rearview mirror. It was pandemonium akin to a severe draught back in the grasslands of Idaho. Could the Coach survive it? He tried. Then he was dealt another blow. Fan favorite quarterback Bo Nix was hightailing on I-85 heading toward Oregon.

The dust settled. The offseason came. And Harsin was able to regroup.

Why can’t the Tigers win under Coach Harsin’s leadership?

His second season at Auburn has started without a promising bang. Harsin continues to struggle. After yesterday’s loss to the Razorbacks, the Tigers now sit at 3-5. Furthermore, Auburn has lost to every other team in the SEC under his leadership. Not only that, but Harsin has steered the team into eight losses out of his last nine SEC games.

What’s the problem? As a fan (War Eagle), I’m going to take a stab and say that Coach Harsin continues to fail at connecting with his team. He’s yet to warm up to how things are done in the South. In a state like Alabama, things move steadily and at their pace; however, they also move cordially with the tipping of a gentleman’s hat and utterance of the words: another day, another toilette.

The subzero appeal has no place in Auburn’s warm, humid countryside. He needs to understand that – assuming that’s the problem. And if that’s not the problem, then we must carefully dissect the former and current words of players and staff.

A few days ago, Bo Nix, in an interview with CBS Sports, Dennis Dodd revealed,

Last year, I was just kind of over it. Each week it was something else. There was, quite frankly, nothing I could do about it. I just remember kind of being miserable. It wasn’t fun anymore.

What didn’t make it “fun anymore?” The disconnect or the lack of leadership. The latter is another reason. Let’s say Coach Harsin has run his course as a head coach. And let’s say he’s allowed the burdens of the job to weigh him down. Ok, let’s say that. Now what? Better to admit the loss of love for the sport and fall quietly on his sword than to take the entire program down with him.

Again, I’m only speaking as a fan.

What’s the future of Coach Harsin at Auburn University?

Candidly speaking, I can’t see a future for Coach Harsin after today’s appalling performance. And I unapologetically express my views. Is he a great guy? I’m sure he is. But we need more than a social butterfly or a congenial coach. We need one that yields results, and that does so consistently. Is he that coach? I doubt it. And I’m not alone in this assessment.

Jordan Hare Stadium at Auburn University Photo by Logan Easterling on Unsplash

Auburn University and its football program radiate blazingly from Montgomery, Alabama, to Columbus, Georgia, and beyond. Contrary to the beliefs of the SEC or ESPN commentators, we don’t lie quietly in the shadows of Alabama University. We are bigger, bolder, and more brilliant. Our roar shakes the state’s foundations, and our cries of War Eagle are heard into posterity. Now we need a coach that can understand that. And that can help guide us into SEC championship fame, where we rightfully belong. WAR EAGLE.