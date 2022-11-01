Auburn, AL

Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan Harsin

Edy Zoo

Coach Harsin continues to struggle on and off the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EztN_0irwJtGm00
A football graphic design with the words "Do You Even Football?"Image by Edy Zoo

The southern sun hung high in the pale sky as the multitude began to gather at the Jordan Hare Stadium at Auburn University. The rivalry was a familiar one: Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks. However, the crowd wasn’t enthusiastically hopeful of their home team.

While Auburn had led the series 6-0 since 2015, many college football experts weighed in, tipping the odds in favor of the Razorbacks. And their fortune-telling proved correct. The Arkansas Razorbacks came out swinging hard from the moment the game started.

By the end of the first quarter, they dominated the Tigers 7-3. At halftime, Auburn trailed, with the second quarter ending 17-13. In the third quarter, the Razorbacks held Auburn at bay by not allowing them to score. That quarter ended 31-13. At some point during the fourth quarter, Auburn fans started leaving the stadium. The score ended: 41-27 in favor of the Razorbacks.

At last, Arkansas Razorbacks had reclaimed victory against Auburn. And while they celebrated, the entire city of Auburn could do nothing except gather at local bars and pubs and wonder, alas! What the hell is going on with the team? In time, our favorite scapegoat surfaced: Coach Bryan Harsin. That has to be the reason.

Who is Coach Bryan Harsin?

Bryan Harsin is a rugged, hearty American native of the steppes of Idaho. Born on November 1, 1976, in many ways, he’s the embodiment of his generation – Gen X. By this, I mean he’s a no-nonsense man who exhibits the necessary focus to see things right to the end.

Coach Harsin is a Boise’s Capital High School graduate and a former Boise State University quarterback. He’s also been at several college football programs throughout his career. He’s been at Eastern Oregon University (where he started his career), Boise State University, University of Texas, Arkansas State, and Auburn.

He is married to Kes Harsin. Together, they have three beautiful children: daughters Dayn Mykena Harsin and Devyn Lynn Harsin and son David Harsin.

How long has Coach Harsin been at Auburn University?

Harsin was hired on December 22, 2020. He replaced the former head coach for the Tigers, Gus Malzahn. This was a controversial move by the University. Malzahn wasn’t without his loyal fans, which made their dissatisfaction known in public and private. Yet, the administration pushed forward and stood behind Coach Harsin – a position that some say was misguided.

And why would they believe that? For starters, Coach Harsin walked in the door like a cold front gliding over the barren farmlands of Idaho. He was in Auburn, and his icy but direct personality didn’t sit well with the local southern hospitality. Couple that with his subpar performance as a head coach during his inaugural season, and trouble was soon spotted on the horizon.

Following his first season, where he led the Tigers 6-7, Coach Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. His replacement was Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Austin Davis. Unfortunately, he didn’t last long. After six long weeks, Davis was out the door under the claim of personal reasons.

Along with Davis, defensive coordinator Derek Mason said adios. Then, he headed for the door quicker than you can say, Auburn Tigers. He reportedly accepted the same position at Oklahoma State Cowboys for lesser pay.

Staffing issues aside, Coach Harsin had bigger fish to fry. Suddenly, 20 players withdrew from the team, hopped in their cars, and put Auburn University and Harsin in their rearview mirror. It was pandemonium akin to a severe draught back in the grasslands of Idaho. Could the Coach survive it? He tried. Then he was dealt another blow. Fan favorite quarterback Bo Nix was hightailing on I-85 heading toward Oregon.

The dust settled. The offseason came. And Harsin was able to regroup.

Why can’t the Tigers win under Coach Harsin’s leadership?

His second season at Auburn has started without a promising bang. Harsin continues to struggle. After yesterday’s loss to the Razorbacks, the Tigers now sit at 3-5. Furthermore, Auburn has lost to every other team in the SEC under his leadership. Not only that, but Harsin has steered the team into eight losses out of his last nine SEC games.

What’s the problem? As a fan (War Eagle), I’m going to take a stab and say that Coach Harsin continues to fail at connecting with his team. He’s yet to warm up to how things are done in the South. In a state like Alabama, things move steadily and at their pace; however, they also move cordially with the tipping of a gentleman’s hat and utterance of the words: another day, another toilette.

The subzero appeal has no place in Auburn’s warm, humid countryside. He needs to understand that – assuming that’s the problem. And if that’s not the problem, then we must carefully dissect the former and current words of players and staff.

A few days ago, Bo Nix, in an interview with CBS Sports, Dennis Dodd revealed,

Last year, I was just kind of over it. Each week it was something else. There was, quite frankly, nothing I could do about it. I just remember kind of being miserable. It wasn’t fun anymore.

What didn’t make it “fun anymore?” The disconnect or the lack of leadership. The latter is another reason. Let’s say Coach Harsin has run his course as a head coach. And let’s say he’s allowed the burdens of the job to weigh him down. Ok, let’s say that. Now what? Better to admit the loss of love for the sport and fall quietly on his sword than to take the entire program down with him.

Again, I’m only speaking as a fan.

What’s the future of Coach Harsin at Auburn University?

Candidly speaking, I can’t see a future for Coach Harsin after today’s appalling performance. And I unapologetically express my views. Is he a great guy? I’m sure he is. But we need more than a social butterfly or a congenial coach. We need one that yields results, and that does so consistently. Is he that coach? I doubt it. And I’m not alone in this assessment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKv2R_0irwJtGm00
Jordan Hare Stadium at Auburn UniversityPhoto by Logan Easterling on Unsplash

Auburn University and its football program radiate blazingly from Montgomery, Alabama, to Columbus, Georgia, and beyond. Contrary to the beliefs of the SEC or ESPN commentators, we don’t lie quietly in the shadows of Alabama University. We are bigger, bolder, and more brilliant. Our roar shakes the state’s foundations, and our cries of War Eagle are heard into posterity. Now we need a coach that can understand that. And that can help guide us into SEC championship fame, where we rightfully belong. WAR EAGLE.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Auburn University# Auburn Tigers# Coach Harsin# Bryan Harsin# SEC

Comments / 0

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
317 followers

More from Edy Zoo

Opinion: Can we really prove that good exists?

And if we can’t, what does that mean for morality?. A man is walking by a wall with graffiti saying, "Good."Photo by Volkan Olmez on Unsplash. We all want to believe in the existence of Good. It’s what makes us human, after all. But is it something we can actually prove? Does Objective Good exist in the world, or is it merely a subjective feeling? Let’s explore this philosophical question together.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Unplug yourself from the Matrix and learn how to be an analog in a digital world

The Matrix is real. Learn how to disconnect from it. It can be easy to feel left behind in an increasingly digital world. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is real, and it can be tempting to try and keep up with the latest trends so that you don’t get left in the dust. But something is to be said for being an analog in a digital world.

Read full story

Opinion: I stopped dating, and here is why

You can do it too. You don’t always have to try to date. A couple is sitting at a dining table. They're holding hands.Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash. I’m unsure if it’s because I’ve been focusing on my career more or because I’m pickier. Still, for whatever reason, I haven’t been dating for a while now, and I don’t miss it. Honestly, I think somewhere along the way, I stopped enjoying it and decided to quit altogether.

Read full story

Opinion: The reasons men are difficult according to Dr. Gray

This is a short article for inquisitive women who want to quickly satisfy their curiosity. A man and a woman stare at each other while sitting in front of a photographic display.Photo by Etienne Boulanger on Unsplash.

Read full story

Opinion: Common reasons why people visit your website

Once you understand these reasons better, you can optimize your website accordingly. There's a laptop sitting on a table. The words "I design and develop experiences that make people's lives simple" appear on the screen.Photo by Ben Kolde on Unsplash.

Read full story

Fiction: My fiancé dumped me and now I believe love is BS

A fictional account of what happens daily in the world of love. There's a person's arm with a tattoo of a heart and the word "You" on it. That word is crossed out.Photo by peter bucks on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Offline dating in an online world

A woman is sitting at a café table.Photo by Tamara Schipchinskaya on Unsplash. After the high-pitched fever of online dating had waned, we realized: what a bunch of BS. Yet, it was too late. We were knee-deep in it. There was no way of retracing our steps to a time before dial-up and Yahoo! chat rooms. And so, we kept burrowing down the rabbit hole until things had to change.

Read full story
1 comments
Auburn, AL

Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?

Things continue to shift at Auburn University. There is a new Athletic Director, John Cohen. And football head coach Bryan Harsin is fired. Amid the chaos, who will rise to the position?

Read full story

Opinion: Are single-parent homes detrimental to the growth of children?

And what are the pros and cons of being raised in a single-parent home?. Children in cold weather attire stand next to each other and hold hands.Photo by Ben Wicks on Unsplash. It’s no secret that parenting is challenging. Whether you’re a single parent or part of a married couple, raising children takes a lot of time, energy, and patience. And yet, as the 21st century continues to challenge fundamental concepts in our social paradigms, one question remains: are single-parent homes detrimental to children’s growth?

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: The current political climate has affected how Americans view and interpret the Bible

The Bible is the most read, most studied book in history, but how people interpret it has changed over time. A person is reading the Bible.Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash. The Bible is one of the most widely-read books in the world. It is also one of the most controversial, as people have different interpretations of what it means. The interpretation of the Bible has been affected by the current political climate. Some people interpret it in a way that justifies their political beliefs, and others interpret it in a way that contradicts their political views.

Read full story
176 comments

Opinion: You can successfully date someone with different political views

Modern dating is even more complicated when different political views are in place. A map of the US divided by political parties, either Liberal or Conservatives.Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash.

Read full story
84 comments

Opinion: The ominous words of Dr. King still ring true today

Will America survive the violent fever of racism it’s experiencing?. In the early 2000s, I worked with men supporting Reverend James Bevel, the Civil Rights activist. One day, we were in the office, and Reverend Bevel dropped by. His visits were infrequent; his age and health and the traffic in Chicago were pests to him. Nevertheless, I remember a casual conversation materializing. The topic was about the last day of Dr. King’s life.

Read full story
369 comments

Opinion: Gen Z is over your avocado toast and $15 coffees (Adios, Millennials)

So goodbye, Millennials. Gen Z is ready to take over. There are three coffee holders with ungrounded coffee beans, ground coffee, and latte.Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash. Gen Z is rejecting the cultural norms that Millennials embraced. For example, they are rebelling against spending money on things they don’t need and valuing experiences over possessions. Gen Z is also demanding change in the workplace, expecting businesses to be more socially responsible and giving employees more flexibility. Gen Z will significantly impact the economy and society, and corporations and parents should start preparing for them now.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy