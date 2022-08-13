17 Days on the Trail With a 70-Pound Pack

Lessons from a journey into the wilderness on the Colorado Trail

Photo by Scott Goodwill on Unsplash

In 2016 my wife and I bought our house and left 5 days after moving in to hike half of the 576-mile Colorado Trail.

The trail winds through the Colorado wilderness, beginning just outside of Denver in Waterton Canyon, and cover over 75,000 verticle feet on the way to Durango in the far southwest portion of the state.

Here is the map of the trail in its entirety:

Preparation

We were going to start just after the midway point on Monarch Pass as we didn’t have enough time to complete the whole trail this time.

Before undertaking a journey like this there are countless preparations and scenarios that need to be thought about. After all, most of the trail does not have cell phone access and many parts are many miles away from cities and civilization.

In short, you don’t want to get caught with your pants down on the Colorado Trail.

One of the key items to plan out is your meals. We were planning to walk between 15 and 20 miles each day in order to complete the journey. This requires a much higher amount of calories than lounging around the house. There are two ways that folks typically tackle this, some mail food ahead to checkpoints and pick it up along the way, others have family and friends rendezvous with them along the trail while delivering food and such.

We made ummm… a different choice, we chose to just pack all of the food we would need for 20 days in our packs. Summer sausage, crackers, oatmeal, GORP, Ramen, Mountain House meals, and enough fuel to cook it all. When the packs were full, complete with tent, water filter, clothing for warm weather, cold weather, and everything in between; Also first aid kits, headlamps, our GPS, bear box, sleeping pads, sleeping bags, and $200 cash, in case of emergency, our packs weighed in around 70 pounds each.

The official guidebook recommends not more than 50 pounds in a pack, less if possible.

However, we were both ex-college athletes in our late 20s, we would be ok with the extra weight.

The Journey

We set off after eating lunch in Salida, my wife’s parents dropped us at the trailhead and we donned our packs for the first time.

Heavy, I thought.

We said our goodbyes and set off on the trail. We would only do a short 5 miles to start our trip because it was already after lunch and we were hoping to just get into the wood and get settled in for the night.

The evening went off without a hitch, I did comment about the weight of my pack and my wife agreed, they were heavy. However, we both agreed that they would feel lighter as we got stronger and as we ate food. The packs were as heavy now as they would be throughout the trip.

Waking up at 6 am the next day, we packed up our tents and I fired up my camp stove and made us oatmeal. The plan was to walk 15 miles to our next campsite.

The walking was slow, arduous, and steep. By lunch, we were not close to where we needed to be. It was clear we would only be making it around 10 miles this first full day.

Exhausted we set up camp around 3 in the afternoon. Relaxing on a rock and peering down the trail we saw a pair of hikers coming in, they were moving at an impressive clip. Upon reaching us, they stopped for a chat.

“Hiya! How are y’all?”

“Oh fine!” We replied.

“How many miles you all put in today? There are still 5 hours of daylight you know.”

“Well, we walked around 10 today, it is our first full day out. How about you?”

“Oh you know we are on mile 20, we are going to see how far we can get before sunset, probably put in another 10 or so today.”

30 miles in a day? I thought. What the heck.

“Nice work! Did you guys start at the beginning?”

“Yup, you guys have a trail name yet?”

“Trail name?” I asked.

“Yea, out here no one goes by their real name, we all have trail names. Sometimes you name yourself and other times the trail provides the name for you. My trail name is Hawaii, because I'm from Hawaii, and my friend here is called Mountain Goat because she powers up the steep section like a goat.”

“Oh, we don’t have any names yet, maybe tomorrow.” I laughed.

“Sounds good guys, well we better keep moving, y’all have a nice night.”

And with that, they left.

There were a few more through hikers that passed that day, all of similar build, moving much faster than us, with much less gear.

Over the next week, we experience more of the same. It became clear that we were moving much slower than anticipated. Around 10 miles each day when we needed to be churning out 15.

I turned to my wife and said, “Slow and steady.”

“Slow and steady?”

“Our trail name, I’m slow, you’re steady, we’re Slow and Steady.”

She laughed out loud, “I like it.”

We came across many people, most were hyper-fit superathletes or hyper-prepared gearheads. Both types of people would give condescending smiles when we told them our story and our plans to finish with no resupply.

On the evening of day 10, I pulled out the guidebook, and it was becoming clear that we were going to need more time than anticipated. Our packs were too heavy. I was looking like we would need at least another week on top of what we had planned. Unfortunately, we didn’t have another week, we had to get back to work so we could pay for our newly minted mortgage.

After hours of racking our brains, we came up with a few options:

Start upping the mileage to finish on time. Take a side trail to a small town and phone home for a ride. The narrow-gauge railroad from Silverton to Durango crosses the trail at the Animas River. The guidebook mentioned that the train stops at the crossing and will pick up hikers for a cash fee and carry them back to Durango.

It was clear that we weren’t going to be upping the miles, it was just tougher than we thought and we had already had some nagging aches and pains. Option two was viable but option 3 sounded like an adventure.

It was decided, on day 17 we would catch the train. We found a high mesa that had cell phone service and let our rides know that we would be in a bit early and we were taking a train.

As discussed we caught the train after I took a dip in the river to rinse 2 weeks of grim off me and we rode into town. It was surreal to be in such close proximity to people after 17 without much company.

My mom met us at the train station and took us to a hotel where we showered and slept until dinner.

Life-Lessons from the trail