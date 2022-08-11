Gambling Addiction is On the Rise, It Will Only Get Worse

With a $90 billion market worldwide, gambling addicts face a perfect storm

I am an addict.

My addiction is invisible.

To those on the outside, I am a great guy living a great life, if they only knew.

I have spent over $165,000 to fuel my addiction, all hidden from my wife and family. I have taken out personal loans with high interest to fund this.

“Hello, my name is Ed, and I am a compulsive gambler.”

Around 8 months ago I won $100,000 playing fantasy football on Draftkings. Here is the story behind that. Any sane person would have counted their blessings and cashed out.

But I am not sane.

I took this as a sign that I needed to put all of that money towards creating financial freedom and a work-free existence.

So I lost all of that money, and to cover my tracks and try to chase the losses I took out loans, oh, and maxed out my credit card, another 20k.

If I had known that gambling addiction was real I may have recognized these choices as signs of an addiction. But I didn’t figure it out until I hit the bottom and joined my local Gambler’s Anonymous (GA) meeting.

In my first meeting is was stark to see the divide among attendees in terms of age. We had a few old-timers, who haven’t gambled in 30 years and a lot of young guns like me, still working through the addiction.

This is when it hit me, this addiction is going to become a huge problem in the next 5 years.

Is Gambling Addiction a Thing?

Yes. It is recognized by the APA as an impulse control disorder that has both physical and mental symptoms including:

depression

fatigue

headaches

intestinal issues

anxiety

Compulsive gamblers, like myself, get a buzz or a high just by putting some money into action. The problem is that, unlike non-compulsive gamblers, I have to keep upping the stakes, I am never happy with my last win.

I went from betting $10 on local sports games to putting over $5,000 on single NFL games that I didn’t even care about. It is very real.

This Issue Will Get Worse, Here is Why

The barrier to entry is low — Most websites have a minimum deposit of 5 dollars. Many have promotions for first-time deposits where you can win like $200 bucks guaranteed from your first deposit.

In this way, casinos are like drug dealers. They give you a taste and get you hooked knowing that you will be back for more.

You can bet on anything, anywhere — I have placed bets in restaurant restrooms, during school as a teacher, and on the way home from work in the car. I have bet on baseball, Korean baseball, tennis, Russian table tennis, and everything in between.

This aspect makes gambling a far more accessible addiction than some, I don’t have to wait for a dealer, or find a room to shoot up in. I can just pretend like I am texting a friend and in the process bet more than your car's worth.

This is also in contrast to the old-time gambling addicts. Before online gaming, you had to physically go to a casino or find a bookie to bet. Far more time-consuming and harder to hide than online gaming.

Millennials are gamers — gambling is like video gaming with real cash winnings instead of a high score or points. With millennials finding some disposable income it is no surprise that this generation, with their trust in tech and understanding of the Internet, has found online gaming as a viable form of entertainment.

People don’t believe gambling addiction is real — when I wrote my story, some of the comments were harsh and lacked empathy (read here) . People talked about how it was my fault and my choices, not the result of an addiction.

Going forward, this will serve to make addicts feel shame and hide their addiction rather than get help. People think that because it is not an addiction where something is consumed that it isn’t a real addiction, but it is.

There may be a recession — although counterintuitive, gambling, like alcoholism, thrive during times of economic hardship.

Why?

Because people get desperate and look for an easy way to make ends meet. Gambling seems like a way to provide for your family. If there is a recession look for gambling to increase as well as losses for American families.

The government is in bed with casinos — a tremendous amount of tax revenue is garnered through gambling, around 30 billion dollars a year. With the underground nature of this addiction, it is unlikely that the government will intervene to stop it. It isn’t like the opioid epidemic where people are dying in the streets or addicts are pestering tourists for money.

Gambling is a sexy addiction in this way. The addicts look and act normal in most respects, they don’t cause problems in public. There is simply no pressure for governments to intervene.

Where do we go from here?

We cannot move forward on this issue until we look it in the face and see it for what it is. Gambling addiction is a mental health disorder that requires treatment and therapy to become fully healthy. We also need to stop stigmatizing and blaming compulsive gamblers, shame has never brought true transformation.

Until these things happen, look for compulsive gambling to reach new heights in the coming years.