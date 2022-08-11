Beat Inflation By Adjusting Your Lifestyle

4 lifestyle adjustments that you can use to beat inflation

Photo by regularguy.eth on Unsplash

Inflation has come in with a vengeance; frankly, we are due for it.

With inflation over 9% annually, people are scrambling to pay bills and make ends meet. While it is easy to get caught up in the day-to-day grind and worry about shelling out 10 cents more on every dollar, there is one easy way to ensure that you end up with the same amount or even more money at the end of the month.

Tough times call for tougher measures, the key to beating inflation is to find areas to make up the difference, hopefully around 10%. Here are the 4 lifestyle adjustments to make to beat inflation:

1. Eat cheap 1 day per week

Food may be the area hardest hit by inflation, at least it feels that way with weekly shopping trips. In our house we were already pretty lean on the weekly groceries, as practicing flexitarians, we rarely eat meat. We also do not eat out often.

However, by consciously shopping for deals, eating even less meat, and eating at restaurants once every 2–3 weeks instead of 1–2 times per week, we have saved over $250 per month.

Not bad for not much work. By eating cheaply just 1 day per week you can save more money than you think. Have oatmeal for breakfast, PB and J for lunch, and spaghetti for dinner, that is less than $10 for the food for the day.

2. Check your subscriptions and memberships

When we delved into our finances we realize that we had many outdated memberships and subscriptions that we could do without. Netflix hadn’t brought us anything worth watching lately so it got cut, we changed phone companies to save over 30%, and we re-evaluated our insurance needs. All told we probably saved another $250 or more here.

Many people stick with a company for years because it is what they know. The reality is that there are many options out there for cutting back and saving money. Think gym memberships, streaming services, and insurance as a start.

3. Hustle, hustle, hustle

In addition to cutting back, we also added some hustles. Writing, Uber Eats driving, and handiwork have all added substantially to our monthly budget, over $750 a month.

It is important to understand that hustle can only take you so far, you have to cut back in other areas as well. There are only so many hours in each day and you don’t want to burn out. But, having 1 or 2 lucrative side jobs can certainly take the edge off of inflation.

4. Have more fun

Spending money on recreation and fun can become expensive very quickly. To cut back on fun-related expenses try to find cheap or free ways to have fun.

Like running.

In addition to running, walks, hikes and bike riding are also free. You could also try other cheap activities like home movie nights, star gazing, or heading over to the pool for a swim. The point is that you don’t have to go all out all of the time, it is possible to have fun without spending $100.

The bottom line about inflation is that it is tough, no doubt, but it can be beaten by getting creative with your money and your time. By evaluating food choices, your subscriptions, adding in a side hustle, and choosing affordable recreation, you can come out in great financial shape even with inflation.