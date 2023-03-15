Innovation Breakthrough — Scientists Achieve the Impossible by Creating a Baby from Two Male Mice

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Okay, this article is pretty weird so do keep your ears open.

In a groundbreaking experiment, scientists successfully created a baby mouse from two male mice. The research , which was led at Kyushu University in Japan, represents a major breakthrough in the field of reproductive biology and could have implications for human fertility treatments in the future.

What was the Finding

The study involved the use of stem cells from one of the male mice to create eggs, which were then fertilized with sperm from the other male mouse. This basically means they were using a technique that involves turning male XY chromosomes into female XX ones.

The resulting embryos were then implanted into female surrogate mice, which carried the offspring to term. The resulting baby mouse, which was named KunKun, was healthy and had normal reproductive capabilities.

The experiment was made possible by advances in stem cell technology, which has allowed scientists to create egg cells from stem cells. This has the potential to revolutionize fertility treatments, as it could allow same-sex couples and infertile couples to have biological children.

The Question Everyone will Ask: Can we do it on Humans?

While the creation of a baby mouse from two male mice is certainly an impressive feat, it is important to note that the same process may not work in humans.

The reproductive systems of mice and humans are significantly different, and there are likely to be additional ethical and legal considerations that would need to be addressed before this technology could be used in humans.

Why we shouldn’t play around with this Idea

Photo by Julia Koblitz on Unsplash

There are concerns about the potential social and ethical implications of this technology. Some experts have raised concerns that it could be used to create “designer babies” with specific traits, which could have implications for societal inequality and discrimination.

That means rich “parents” can design their kids to be handsome/beautiful, smart, in better physical shape, or any other feature they would like in their kid. Which sounds great but could lead to a long-term societal problem.

But we have to do it

Despite these concerns, the creation of a baby mouse from two male mice represents an important step forward in reproductive biology. It is a testament to the power of scientific innovation and the potential of stem cell technology to transform the way we think about fertility and reproduction.

Let’s take one step forward

While there are still many challenges and ethical considerations that need to be addressed before this technology can be used in humans, it represents a major step forward in our understanding of fertility and the potential for same-sex and infertile couples to have biological children.

As with any new technology, it will be important to proceed with caution and carefully consider the social and ethical implications of this breakthrough.