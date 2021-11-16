Organization of American States to conduct an assessment of Nicaragua after Ortega assumes power - again


Nicaragua Power CoupleTico Times File Photo

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, with his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo, will remain in power despite U.S. pushback. The General Assembly of the Organization of American States voted in favor of a resolution, since last Sunday’s elections, where Ortega was re-elected with 75 percent of the vote, to undertake a “collective assessment” of the political situation in Nicaragua, to be submitted by November 30th, according to AMCO Hoops.

“This is a historic battle,” declared the 75-year-old Ortega, who won re-election alongside his influential vice-president and wife, Rosario Murillo.

“The arbitrary imprisonment of nearly 40 opposition figures since May, including seven potential presidential candidates, and the blocking of political parties from participation rigged the outcome well before election day,” Biden said in a statement on Sunday.


Google Maps

The European Union said, "the anti-democratic election completed the conversion of Nicaragua into an official autocratic regime."

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said western calls to reject the election result were “unacceptable.” Venezuela’s foreign minister, Felix Plasencia, hailed what he called a “historic day of democracy” in Nicaragua.

“He has shown that political survival outweighs any possible internal or external pressure. It was a matter of life or death for him to ensure re-election on Sunday,” said Tiziano Breda, a Central America specialist at Crisis Group.

Nicaragua has almost 6 million citizens and is next to Guatemala, commonly associated with coffee, drug traffic routes, and migrant trails. There are more than 100 radio stations and a few local television stations in the country. The United States CDC stated on its website that COVID-19 information for the country was 'unknown.'

In an in-depth story by The Voice of Guanacaste, the author details the dangerous migrant trails that the government is making money on. "Every day, thousands of people cross to Nicaragua to reach clandestine trails. Costa Rican police authorities told The Voice of Guanacaste that the  Nicaraguan government charges every single person –even newborns– US$150 for the travel documents to continue their journey."

