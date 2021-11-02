Giant puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian refugee has ended its 5,000 mile journey

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vcr29_0ckRBZkm00
The Guardian

A giant puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian refugee has traveled almost 5,000 miles from the Turkish-Syrian border to the UK to bring awareness about refugees, traveling with an entourage of 25 handlers.

One of the highlights of the project was when the puppet visited Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Little Amal, whose name means hope in Arabic, arrived in St. Peter’s Square on the morning of September 10th on a journey from Gaziantep, near the border between Turkey and Syria, to Manchester, England.

The puppet, blinking and waving its arms, was greeted by the Vatican Cardinal Michael Czerny beside the bronze sculpture “Angels Unawares,” depicting migrants huddled together on a raft.

“Each of them, with their baggage of suffering and dreams, needs and talents, is waiting for us to open our ears, our minds, and our hearts, as well as our eyes, and stretch out our hands,” the Cardinal said after meeting Little Amal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RC18I_0ckRBZkm00
The Journey EndsAssociated Press

The Pope also met with Little Aamal in the courtyard. The welfare of migrants and refugees has been one of Pope Francis’ top priorities since his election in 2013.

Little Amal, stands at 11.5ft tall, has been met by crowds of people along the way to "rewrite the narrative about refugees". The puppet traveled to Rochdale on Tuesday ahead of the scheduled completion of her journey in Manchester this Wednesday.

One of the producers from the Good Chance theatre company said about the journey, “People who are marginalized, shoved to the side, see a representative of themselves or their children center-stage and being celebrated. That’s very moving.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Read the latest news and breaking news today for U.S., world, weather, entertainment, politics, and health at Global Perspectives.

Washington, DC
5115 followers

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

Syria, VA

Biden Administration takes a "hands-off" approach to Syria, while Jordon increases engagement

Biden and his administration are leaning into a "hands-off" approach to the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria. This runs counter to his platform to champion global human rights, but he is also not keen on more lengthy foreign conflicts after Afghanistan.

Read full story

IMF: "Mexican economy rebounding despite humanitarian, social, and economic cost from COVID-19"

November 5, 2021: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded that the Mexican economy is "rebounding from its deepest recession in decades, driven by strong U.S. growth and the pandemic-related re-opening of sectors."

Read full story
2 comments

Biden calls migrant payout rumors false, but 'perfectly comfortable' with some cash payouts

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday, reading directly from a pre-written script on video, "If it saves taxpayer dollars, and puts the disastrous history of the previous administration use of zero tolerance and family separation behind us the President is perfectly comfortable with the Department of Justice settling with the individuals and families who are currently in litigation with the US government. DOJ can speak more to that process. The President, what he was reacting to was the dollar figure that was mentioned. DOJ made clear to the plaintiff the reported figure are higher anywhere a settlement can land."

Read full story

The UK cut 50% of its funding for United Nation's Palestine Refugees Program, "UNRWA collapsing"

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is an agency that supports Palestinian refugees. This month UNRWA received an initial disbursement of US$ 600,000 from the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Foundation has pledged a total of US$ 1.5 million towards education for Palestine refugee children in Gaza.

Read full story
California State

Effects of President Biden’s Immigrant Legalization Proposal and California's 'Millions for Migrants'

Biden isn’t as draconian on immigration as President Trump but is that really why so many risks their lives to enter the US? Maybe that's a reason, but several other factors push mass migration from the south to the north.

Read full story
Texas State

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed 18 lawsuits against President Biden's agenda on behalf of Texas

Attorney General Ken Paxton says the biggest complaint is migration, followed by the vaccine mandates. "Our lawyers are focused on two novel arguments to stem the flow of illegal migration by targeting two prized Democrat priorities," Paxton said to Just The News.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York Transportation Authority Will Stop $500,000 Death Benefit for Unvaccinated

"New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority no longer pays a $500,000 death benefit to the families of subway, bus, and commuter rail workers who die of covid if the workers were unvaccinated at the time of death," CNN's Michelle Andrews reported on Wednesday. Since 2020, 173 MTA workers have contracted covid and died.

Read full story
13 comments

Peru’s Interior Minister Barranzuela resigned after hosting Halloween party

Peru’s Interior Minister Luis Barranzuela (right)Reuters. On Tuesday, Peru’s Interior Minister Luis Barranzuela resigned after being called out for hosting a Halloween party at his home in violation of the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Read full story

Biden Administration Waiting Until After Venezuela's Election to Rethink Failed Foreign Policy Approach

November 21st, Venezuela will hold regional and local elections. On one side is Nicholas Maduro, the current President. On the other is Juan Guaidó, the US-backed opposition, a costly failed gamble, struggling to keep the promises he made to supporters and financial backers, according to Bloomberg, Daily Caller, and Conservative Daily News.

Read full story

Afghan Refugees Struggle in Canada, “We don’t have enough clothes, enough boots, washing clothes in a shower.”

Ottawa has accepted 40,000 Afghan refugees, with nearly 9,500 people formally approved so far and 3,260 now in Canada, according to Global News Canada. A non-governmental settlement agency is tasked with moving them to permanent housing, but the refugees say many of their essential needs aren’t being adequately met. Shinwari, an Afghan man interviewed by Global News, is among some 770 Afghan refugees currently housed in two hotels near the airport.

Read full story

Biden promotes G7 'Build Back Better World' initiative at COP26, "It isn’t just an American project."

COP26 climate summit has been a large gathering of world leaders, discussing and pledging to care for the earth. The discussion of infrastructure has been a large part of those discussions, providing a platform for US President Biden to highlight the Build Back Better World initiative he started in June, along with G7 partners.

Read full story
97 comments

Dating Data Leak Threatened by 'Black Shadow' Hacker Group

"Black Shadow," the name of a hacker group that has targeted Israeli companies in the past, is back, and this time they want a payoff to stop the data dump. On Friday, the Israeli Internet company Cyberserve was hacked.

Read full story

Russia Vs. United States Pandemic Support for Venezuela a Political Play on Words

Pallets of the Russian SputnikV coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Venezuela on Monday, November 1st. "Over 450,000 doses of #SputnikV arrived in #Venezuela today for the country's vaccination program," SputnikV vaccine spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Read full story

The Bezos Earth Fund pledges $2 billion at COP26

“Our commitment today supports a three-fold imperative — we must conserve what we have, restore what we’ve lost, and grow what we need in harmony with nature,” the fund’s founder, Jeff Bezos, said in a statement.

Read full story
1 comments

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg chants "no more blah blah blah" at COP26 summit

"No more blah blah blah, no more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there. Change is not going to come from inside there; that is not leadership – this is leadership. We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and the planet," screamed climate activist Greta Thunberg outside the Glasgow climate summit.

Read full story
167 comments

Israel "United Nations COP26 Climate Summit Inaccessible for People with Disabilities"

Israeli Energy Minister Karine ElharrarAssociated Press. “It is sad that the UN, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021, does not provide accessibility to its events,” tweeted Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar.

Read full story
1 comments

Egyptian President Calls for 'Rich' Countries to Give Special Treatment to Africa

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Maskless at COP26Reuters. On Monday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said, "the African continent faces the most damaging repercussions and economic, social, security, and political consequences of the climate change crisis. Egypt calls for the need to provide the African continent with special treatment, especially within the framework of implementing the Paris Agreement, given the severe conditions and challenges."

Read full story
23 comments
Miami, FL

US Judge Drops Most Charges Against Top Venezuelan Financier Extradited to Miami

On Monday, Reuters reported that all but one charge against Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has been dismissed by a US Judge in Miami. The remaining count is a conspiracy to launder money, carrying up to 20 years in prison.

Read full story

Official launch of the U.S. Center at COP26, in Glasgow, Announced

On Monday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made opening remarks at the US Center at COP2 in Glasgow with the aim of hosting dozens of conversations in response to climate change. Since President Biden took office, one of his goals has been repositioning the US as a climate change leader.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy