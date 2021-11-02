Giant puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian refugee has ended its 5,000 mile journey

The Guardian

A giant puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian refugee has traveled almost 5,000 miles from the Turkish-Syrian border to the UK to bring awareness about refugees, traveling with an entourage of 25 handlers.

One of the highlights of the project was when the puppet visited Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Little Amal, whose name means hope in Arabic, arrived in St. Peter’s Square on the morning of September 10th on a journey from Gaziantep, near the border between Turkey and Syria, to Manchester, England.

The puppet, blinking and waving its arms, was greeted by the Vatican Cardinal Michael Czerny beside the bronze sculpture “Angels Unawares,” depicting migrants huddled together on a raft.

“Each of them, with their baggage of suffering and dreams, needs and talents, is waiting for us to open our ears, our minds, and our hearts, as well as our eyes, and stretch out our hands,” the Cardinal said after meeting Little Amal.

The Journey Ends Associated Press

The Pope also met with Little Aamal in the courtyard. The welfare of migrants and refugees has been one of Pope Francis’ top priorities since his election in 2013.

Little Amal, stands at 11.5ft tall, has been met by crowds of people along the way to "rewrite the narrative about refugees". The puppet traveled to Rochdale on Tuesday ahead of the scheduled completion of her journey in Manchester this Wednesday.

One of the producers from the Good Chance theatre company said about the journey, “People who are marginalized, shoved to the side, see a representative of themselves or their children center-stage and being celebrated. That’s very moving.”