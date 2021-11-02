Afghan Refugees Struggle in Canada, “We don’t have enough clothes, enough boots, washing clothes in a shower.”

aljazeera

Ottawa has accepted 40,000 Afghan refugees, with nearly 9,500 people formally approved so far and 3,260 now in Canada, according to Global News Canada.

A non-governmental settlement agency is tasked with moving them to permanent housing, but the refugees say many of their essential needs aren’t being adequately met. Shinwari, an Afghan man interviewed by Global News, is among some 770 Afghan refugees currently housed in two hotels near the airport.

His family, like most others, completed the quarantine requirement but remained at the hotel, waiting on permanent residency cards to then find jobs and housing.

The main issue is communication.

“We don’t have anyone to ask about our situation: Where do you want to go? What are you needing? What’s missing? What problem do you have? Online orientation sessions the settlement agency provided are not enough to educate the refugees about their choices in Canada or answer their questions, Rahimi stated.

Asadullah Rahimi, an Afghan refugee with six children, told Global News Reporter Maan Alhmidi, "not knowing when the settlement agency will move his family out of the hotel, or where they will be headed, is exacerbating the issues."

A spokesman for the Canadian federal immigration minister says the process involves interviews before they come to Canada, but the system failed in a few cases. “Given the rapid and volatile nature of their escape from Afghanistan, this pre-departure interview wasn’t possible,” says Alexander Cohen, Press Secretary for Canada Immigration and Citizenship.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Afghans last month in a photo-op and meet-and-greet, saying, "More than 1,000 refugees from Afghanistan have arrived in Canada since the Taliban took over their home country in the summer. The government has committed to resettling 40,000 people from Afghanistan. We're happy to bring you here for the next phase of your life."