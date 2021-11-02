Biden promotes G7 'Build Back Better World' initiative at COP26, "It isn’t just an American project."

Reuters

COP26 climate summit has been a large gathering of world leaders, discussing and pledging to care for the earth. The discussion of infrastructure has been a large part of those discussions, providing a platform for US President Biden to highlight the Build Back Better World initiative he started in June, along with G7 partners.

"A coal plant today instead of a solar or wind farm could mean another 30 years of burning fossil fuels. Expanding a road instead of investing in mass transit could shape a city for a generation and the carbon footprint in that city. Every choice we make in this decisive decade -- and I mean it literally, between now and 2030 -- has to bring us closer -- closer to, not push us farther away from, a sustainable path to net-zero emissions by 2050," the president started by saying in the November 2nd morning press briefing at the summit.

"The Build Back Better initiative, the Clean Green Initiative of Great Britain, the Global Gateway, and Clean Green initiatives are all part -- all part of a joint effort among the G7 partners to deliver high-quality, sustainable infrastructure. It isn’t just an American project, it’s work we all have to do, and we all are doing around this table," continued President Biden.

Biden also said that his global transition to a net-zero economy is predicated on 30 million new jobs worldwide by 2030, calling the climate crisis an opportunity.

Counties outside the US are cautiously optimistic about how the Build Back Better World will realize in lesser developed countries without resources.

As Foreign Policy Research Institute, Charles Ray, a former US Ambassador, writes, "Even without the harmful impact of climate change, global poverty is one of the world’s worst problems. It is estimated that one in three Africans, or over 400 million people, live below the global poverty line, which is defined as less than $1.90 per day."

It's hard to see how we will go from where we are now to a flourishing global community based on new ideas to care for the earth when we haven't been able to stabilize worldwide poverty and inequality with trillions of dollars and unlimited resources up to now.