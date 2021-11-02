Dating Data Leak Threatened by 'Black Shadow' Hacker Group

Alhemeiney News

"Black Shadow," the name of a hacker group that has targeted Israeli companies in the past, is back, and this time they want a payoff to stop the data dump.

On Friday, the Israeli Internet company Cyberserve was hacked.

Cyberserve is a web hosting company responsible for developing “Atraf,” an LGBTQ dating site. The site had been down for days, raising concerns that hackers may have accessed information that could lead to users' data being made public.

“Hello again! We have news for you,” Black Shadow said in a Telegram message. “You probably could not connect to many sites today. Cyberserve and their customers were harmed by us,” adding another ominous threat: “You must be asking – what about the data? As always, we have a lot. If you do not want it to be leaked by us, contact us soon.”

Other Attacks

“If you do not contact us, (sic) it will be more, added the group," Kavim, an Israeli bus company based in Holon, told reporters Black Shadow messaged them in regards to its hack.

Kavim released a statement last week explaining that they were aware of the security incident. “As soon as the incident became known to us, the company contacted the Transport Ministry, the Cyber Security Headquarters, and also hired external professionals in the field...to complete a comprehensive, professional and independent investigation into the incident.”

An Israeli vehicle insurance company Shirbit and finance company KLS were hacked for demands of bitcoins as ransom. Its December 2020 attack of Shirbit was the largest cyberattack against an Israeli company at the time, at over one million dollars.

Black Shadow has been alleged to be Iranian, but this has not been proven and also denied by Black Shadow and Iran. Einat Meyron, a cyber expert, stated that "the identity of the attacking group is a little less important."

Black Shadow’s attack on the dating app comes just three days after Iranian gas stations were hit by a cyberattack that crippled gas pumps. "Israel reportedly hacked Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port in May 2020 as a counter strike for an attempted Iranian cyber strike on Israel’s water supply system the previous month," as reported by Jerusalem Post's Ben Gad.

This issue highlights a growing issue for all countries using digital networks and how vital investments in vulnerabilities are.