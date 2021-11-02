Russia Vs. United States Pandemic Support for Venezuela a Political Play on Words

Twitter

Pallets of the Russian SputnikV coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Venezuela on Monday, November 1st. "Over 450,000 doses of #SputnikV arrived in #Venezuela today for the country's vaccination program," SputnikV vaccine spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

In total, since the end of 2020, the Russian side has supplied more than five million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Venezuela. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov committed to continuing supplies to Caracas as a partner against coronavirus.

According to the Venezuelan Ministry of Health, more than 407,000 people have become infected with coronavirus, and approximately 4,900 have died since the onset of the pandemic.

The country's government is pushing to vaccinate 70 percent of its population against coronavirus by the end of 2021, with mainly the support of Russia, China, and Cuba, and possibly other countries. According to the Venezuelan Ministry of Health, around 56 percent of citizens are currently vaccinated in Venezuela.

United States Approach to Vaccine Support for Venezuela

The United States (US) has taken a hardline stance against the current government of Venezuela under Nicholas Maduro, backing the opposition, layering on sanctions, and capturing their envoys around the world.

In June, the Venezuelan government accused Washington of lobbying international banks to block payments to the United Nations’ COVAX program, hindering the supply of Covid-19 vaccines, which could have contributed to the significant delay in Venezuela's ability to participate in the program.

The US walked back its approach under President Biden shortly after it started to make headlines. The USAID program page reported, "Venezuela received nearly 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in early September, the first delivery of vaccines to the country through the global COVAX initiative."

Additionally, on September 22, the US government announced more than $336 million in humanitarian and development funding for the response to the Venezuela regional crisis.

The keywords are "for the response to the Venezuela regional crisis." Only a small portion of support would go directly to those who live in Venezuela, but mostly to those who used to live in Venezuela but fled to surrounding countries.

The USAID program page reported, "Since 2014, deteriorating economic and political conditions in Venezuela—marked by devastating hyperinflation, shortages of basic medicines, and limited food availability—have contributed to increasing humanitarian needs. Severe food and medicine shortages have led Venezuelans to flee to Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and also to Argentina, Mexico, Panama, and the Caribbean and Central American countries. The UN estimates that more than 5.6 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2014, and the migration is straining the capacity of some host communities, particularly in border areas of Brazil and Colombia."

Venezuela, looking for alternatives to direct support, has become closer with many countries the US seems to have issues with at the moment, and the partnerships are also bringing those countries closer to US soil.