The Bezos Earth Fund pledges $2 billion at COP26

“Our commitment today supports a three-fold imperative — we must conserve what we have, restore what we’ve lost, and grow what we need in harmony with nature,” the fund’s founder, Jeff Bezos, said in a statement.

The Bezos Earth Fund pledged $2 billion to fight climate change through landscape restoration and the transformation of agricultural systems. The pledge at COP26 is part of the $10 billion that Amazon founder committed earlier this year to spend by 2030 to battle climate change.

The Bezos Earth Fund earmarked a 1 billion dollar fund for the US and Africa to plant trees and restore areas that capture high levels of carbon dioxide. The remaining 1 billion dollars is planned to transform agricultural systems to try to increase crop yields, reduce food waste and encourage more plant-based diets.

In the last week, since the summit's launch in Glasgow, Bezos has been called out for acting contrary to the advice he is dishing out. The Main Street Press and many other media outlets have said, "The flight Bezos took from his yacht to Gates’ let out over 200 pounds of carbon dioxide. That’s not to mention the amount Gates and Bezos put out motoring around on their massive yachts and doing whatever they want."

Bill Gates released the book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" and yet takes private jets, spends weeks in superyachts, flies in helicopters, owns multiple large homes, and drives in large SUV convoys when traveling or at home. These acts contradict the sacrifices he suggests everyone else make.