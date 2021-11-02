Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg chants "no more blah blah blah" at COP26 summit

Greta Thunberg Greenhouse Agency File Photo

"No more blah blah blah, no more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there. Change is not going to come from inside there; that is not leadership – this is leadership. We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and the planet," screamed climate activist Greta Thunberg outside the Glasgow climate summit.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was on hand at Festival Park in Glasgow to speak to those gathered.

Greta Thunberg Shouts Reuters

In 2018, aged 15, Thunberg began a climate protest by striking from school. Today, she's joined by tens of thousands of school and university students in more than a dozen countries in climate strikes that have become regular events.

Thunberg has described the strikes around the world as amazing. “It proves you are never too small to make a difference,” she said.

Thunberg spoke at the United Nations climate conference in 2018, where she infamously berated world leaders for "behaving like irresponsible children."

In 2019 she protested against global business elites in Davos: “Some people, some companies, some decision-makers in particular, have known exactly what priceless values they have been sacrificing to continue making unimaginable amounts of money. And I think many of you here today belong to that group of people.”

In 2021, she co-authored an open letter to the media, writing, "The climate crisis, however, is much more than just this. If you want to cover the climate crisis truly, you must also report on the fundamental issues of time, holistic thinking, and justice. No one else has the possibility and the opportunity to reach as many people in the extremely short timeframe we have."