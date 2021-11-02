Israel "United Nations COP26 Climate Summit Inaccessible for People with Disabilities"

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar Associated Press

“It is sad that the UN, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021, does not provide accessibility to its events,” tweeted Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar.

Elharrar has muscular dystrophy and is wheelchair-bound. As Israel’s Minister of Energy, she was to be sent to the COP26 summit to work on coordination and cooperation in the development of the country’s use of natural resources.

“I came to the conference to meet with my counterparts around the world and promote our common struggle in facing the climate crisis. Hopefully, the lessons will be learned so that tomorrow green energy promotion, removal of barriers, and energy efficiency will be the things I will deal with,” said Elharrar.

Elharrar told Israel’s Ynet news that the organizers could not accommodate her needs. “This is outrageous conduct, and it shouldn’t have happened."

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Tweeted: “It is impossible to safeguard our future and address the climate crisis, without first and foremost caring for people, including ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities.”

UK Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan Tweeted: “I am disturbed to hear that Elharrar was unable to attend meetings at the climate change conference. I apologize deeply and sincerely to the Minister. We want a COP Summit that is welcoming and inclusive to everyone.”

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the summit, boasting of Israel’s commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050 and phase-out coal by 2025.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit Monday evening.

"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden were interested in the political stability of Israel," a source close to Bennett told Ynet.