Egyptian President Calls for 'Rich' Countries to Give Special Treatment to Africa

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Maskless at COP26 Reuters

On Monday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said, "the African continent faces the most damaging repercussions and economic, social, security, and political consequences of the climate change crisis. Egypt calls for the need to provide the African continent with special treatment, especially within the framework of implementing the Paris Agreement, given the severe conditions and challenges."

His words are derived from conversations centered around pledge shortages at the conference. Rich countries have consistently fallen short on their pledges to provide financial assistance to those most vulnerable.

"We are concerned about the gap between the available funding and the actual needs of developing countries as well as the obstacles that our countries face to have access to it," Sisi said during his speech at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

"Egypt has initiated serious steps to apply a sustainable development model. This model aims to lift the share of government-funded green projects to 50 percent by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030," Sisi said.

In Egypt, according to Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, the Egyptian government has signed an MoU with Siemens for the first project to produce green hydrogen with a capacity of 1 megawatt, doubling to 2 megawatts over five years."

“Green hydrogen will be the world’s fuel in the next few years, and I see that Egypt started early in this field,” he added.

Egypt is planning to invest up to $4 billion in a project to generate green hydrogen gas through water electrolysis, Shaker said in October.