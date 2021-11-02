US Judge Drops Most Charges Against Top Venezuelan Financier Extradited to Miami

Reuters

On Monday, Reuters reported that all but one charge against Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has been dismissed by a US Judge in Miami. The remaining count is a conspiracy to launder money, carrying up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Saab, a Colombia-born businessman moved around $350 million out of Venezuela using digital financial networks that transferred through the United States as part of a bribery scheme.

Prosecutors said officials say the deal was to make good on an agreement with Cape Verde that Saab would only be charged on a single count to comply with the archipelago nation's laws regarding the maximum term of imprisonment. Cape Verde, a group of small African islands, was responsible for capturing and holding Saab for over a year on orders from the United States, clearing the way for his eventual extradition, which played out more like a kidnapping since not even the island officials knew the moment the US swooped in on a private jet and grabbed him from house arrest.

Henry Bell, Alex Saab US Attorney Today in 24

One of Saab's lawyers, Henry Bell, told Reuters last week that his client would plead not guilty at an arraignment that had been initially scheduled for Monday but was postponed to Nov. 15. Bell declined to comment on Monday's decision.

Maduro announced that the regime would suspend its participation in Mexico City negotiations with the U.S.-backed opposition party after two rounds of meetings when they found out Saab had been taken.

Venezuela also placed six workers of Venezuela’s U.S.-based refinery Citgo in jail, including five U.S. citizens. The so-called Citgo 6 were arrested in July 2017 on corruption charges and placed under house arrest in April 2021. It's rumored that a prisoner swap was in the works but fell apart.

Maduro's allies have characterized Washington's pursuit of Saab as part of an "economic war" on Venezuela being waged by the U.S. government.