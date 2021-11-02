Official launch of the U.S. Center at COP26, in Glasgow, Announced

Reuters

On Monday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made opening remarks at the US Center at COP2 in Glasgow with the aim of hosting dozens of conversations in response to climate change. Since President Biden took office, one of his goals has been repositioning the US as a climate change leader.

Two significant points that Blinken used to highlight the severe nature of climate change were the US Director of National Intelligence report and the United Nations annual Emissions Gap report.

"The US Director of National Intelligence laid out the evidence of how climate change is driving regional instability and straining nearly every aspect of human life, from food and water insecurity to migration patterns. In our country, we see the effects of climate change including droughts in some places, floods in others, more intense storms, longer and more damaging wildlife seasons – wildfire seasons," said Blinken.

Yahoo News

"The United Nations annual Emissions Gap Report which discussed the mounting effects of climate change on the most vulnerable people and communities around the world, and our action in this decisive decide if we want to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and prevent a climate catastrophe," he added.

Within hours of taking office on January 20th, President Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement, convened 40 world leaders, including the world’s 17 most significant greenhouse gas emitters. Biden also made the commitment from the United States for a 50 to 52 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.

Blinken ended by saying that innovation, prosperity, justice are also part of addressing holistic approaches to climate change that will make the world a better place for future generations of global citizens.