U.S.-Colombian counternarcotics strategy taking a holistic approach

Columbia National Army

“We agreed to address this problem through a holistic approach, which recognizes the importance of supporting greater security and prosperity in Colombian rural areas to reduce farmers’ dependence on cocaine production,” U.S. Drug Control Policy Director Regina LaBelle stated.

Prosecutions and dismanteling narcotics laboratories will continue, but the Biden administration will also invest in "Colombian rural development, promote land tenure formalization, and protect social leaders from paramilitaries."

The U.S. government will also assist the Colombian State in its efforts to patrol the areas of the Amazon that are controlled by drug cartels says, LaBelle.

“The counternarcotics strategy will be implemented without delay since Colombian President Ivan Duque’s partnership with the United States is strong and longstanding,” LaBelle assured.

Columbia Farms VOA News

The three pillars of the U.S.-Colombia counternarcotics strategy focus on:

Reducing the supply by destroying labs, reducing demand, and disrupting money flows. Protecting community leaders who promote the rule of law. Environmental protection, including ethical farming.

It makes sense that farmers, landowners, and local law enforcement need optional incentives to stop links in the drug supply chains.

Recently, Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord was captured, creating momentum for those fighting against drugs. The country’s president hailed the bust as the biggest blow against the drug trade in 20 years.

However, when you look at some statistics, even a holistic approach and a lot of funding will still be an uphill battle against the drug trade.