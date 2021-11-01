Taiwan has launched bids to join the United Nations and the US is backing them.

Taiwan DC News

Fifty years ago, members of the United Nations voted to expel the Republic of China (Taiwan) and admit the People’s Republic of China with Resolution 2758. Taipei’s membership in the UN ended in October 1971.

Diplomatic recognition has wavered in support of Taiwan since the 1950s. Thomas Shattuck, the Deputy Director of the Asia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said, "most countries that decided to switch from Taipei to Beijing were generally aligned with the Soviet Union."

Without membership at many of the world's most influential organizations, like the United Nations, Taiwan has had to shape its diplomacy around forging strong, informal ties at the bilateral level. China has worked hard to counter this effort.

For example, Lithuania announced it would open a representative diplomatic office in Taipei and Taiwan announced plans to open a new representative office in Lithuania. The move angered Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, "We urge the Lithuanian government to abide by the solemn political commitments made when establishing diplomatic relations with China and not to make irreversible wrong decisions."

Shattuck suggests that a "successful UN bid by Taipei is likely not feasible in the short term, but by developing informal ties with countries worldwide, it would garner support for membership." One good sign is the most recent statement by the US.

South Asia Independent

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, this month, urged United Nations member states to include Taiwan in more UN institutions, despite opposition from China.

"Taiwan has not been permitted to contribute to UN efforts. We encourage all UN member states to join us in supporting Taiwan's robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system and in the international community. Taiwan has become a democratic success story. We are among the many UN member states who view Taiwan as a valued partner and trusted friend," Blinken said in a statement.