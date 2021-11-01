Boris Johnson warns of “very difficult geopolitical events” after Cop26 summit

Boris Johnson UK PM Reuters

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, leaves the Cop26 summit in Glasgow with a warning to world leaders. "Failure to commit could lead to very difficult geopolitical events.” What he was referring to is mass migration and global competition for natural resources like clean water.

Johnson had predicted a six out of 10 probability of the Cop summit being a success, and he says those odds still stand after the event.

He told the BBC, “I think that everybody needs to focus. What the UK has been trying to do is take the abstract concepts of net-zero that we talked about in Paris six years ago, and turn them into hard, sharp deliverables in terms of reducing coal use, reducing the use of internal combustion engines, planting millions of trees and getting the cash that the world needs to finance green technology.’’

GOP26 Summit Protests Memisita File Photo

He told Channel 4 News, “If you increase the temperatures of the planet by four degrees or more, as they are predicted to do remorselessly, you’ll have seen the graphs; then you produce these really very difficult geopolitical events. You produce shortages, you produce desertification, habitat loss, movements, contests for water, for food, huge movements of peoples. Those are things that are going to be politically very, very difficult to control."

In Rome, Johnson held bilateral talks with Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, whose record for reducing emissions has been heavily criticized, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Italy’s Mario Draghi.

Johnson did not hold a one-on-one meeting with President Biden, who attended the G20 and Cop26, although the pair are reported to attend a meeting in Rome about the Iran nuclear deal.