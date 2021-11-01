Congress News File Photo

US small businesses should be aware of this new proposal. Lawmakers have proposed a retroactive tax increase in the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill that impacts small business owners, small business employees, and small business investors.

Since 2010, Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) has received preferential tax treatment compared to stock in big businesses because lawmakers understood that small businesses were the economic backbone of our economy.

Presidents Obama and Trump supported QSBS because it encouraged small business formation, investment, and hiring, which propped up the economy in many ways.

Under current law, people who sell QSBS get a 100% tax exclusion. Congress has proposed eliminating the 100% benefit, including on stock acquired up to 12 years ago.

Example: Someone invested $100,000 into a qualified small business in 2015. The company is sold this year; your gain is $500,000. Under the law today, they would pay no Federal tax on that sale. But if lawmakers pass their bill, they would pay an extra $84,400 in Federal taxes.

If people had known the rules would change, they would have made different decisions about how to structure their companies, compensate their employees, where to invest, and when to sell.

If passed, holders of QSBS will pay billions in added taxes instead of getting the tax break they were promised, and implications could be: