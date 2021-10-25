$5,000 Bonuses to Unvaccinated Police Officers in the Sunshine State

Ron DeSantis Reuters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he intends to sign legislation that awards $5,000 bonuses to out-of-state law enforcement who do not want to get vaccinated and are at risk of losing their jobs due to local vaccine mandates. He is offering them a job with a signing bonus.

DeSantis told Fox News that Florida is "actively working to recruit officers from outside of Florida to fill needs in police and sheriff's departments." He welcomes all unvaccinated officers to relocate throughout the sunshine state and take up careers.

"In the next legislative session, I'm going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a $5,000 bonus to any out-of-state law enforcement that relocates in Florida," he told Fox News. "NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle, if you're not being treated well, we'll treat you better here: you fill important needs for us, and we'll compensate you as a result."

Flicker Florida File Photo

"Nobody should lose their job, based on these injections," he said. "It's a choice you can make, but we want to make sure we're protecting your jobs and your livelihood."

More than one-third of its nearly 13,000-member police force is at risk of losing their jobs, in Chicago. In Massachusetts, its 42,000 state workers were required to be vaccinated by October 17th, and it's estimated that 150 will not comply.

"As an organization that prides itself on protecting the freedoms afforded to us by the U.S Constitution, we are vehemently opposed to any suggestion of a vaccine mandate from any organization, employer or government agency," Patrick Yoes, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, wrote in a letter to officers.