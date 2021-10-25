Nigeria becomes the sixth country to launch a centralized national electronic money.

KAFTAN TV

Nigeria has become the sixth country to launch a centralized digital money system, along with the Bahamas, Saint Kitts, Nevis, Antigua, Barbuda, Saint Lucia, and Grenada. There are also plans underway for several South American countries to follow this pattern.

Nigeria’s digital currency, the eNaira, is now available and on the market after an announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

The eNaira is to be paired with Nigeria’s physical currency, not replace it.

The Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefile said, more than 500 million eNaira has already been minted, adding, "eNaira wallet is an excellent way of making purchases, transferring or sending money, and tracking rewards programs.

"It's also safer than traditional banking. Its underlying technology, called blockchain, is expected to increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29B over the next ten years," President Muhammadu Buhari said Monday.

”Let me note that aside from the global trend to create Digital Currencies, we believe that there are Nigeria-specific benefits that cut across different sectors of and concerns of the economy. The use of CBDCs can help move many more people and businesses from the informal into the formal sector, thereby increasing the tax base of the country,” Buhari said.

The President also explained to Nigerians why he approved the use of digital currency.

”In recent times, the use of physical cash in conducting business and making payments has been on the decline. This trend has been exacerbated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of a new Digital Economy."

The U.S. Treasury Department has spoken out against new forms of transactional methods because national digital currencies, cryptocurrencies can make sanctions enforcement more difficult and threaten national security, foreign policy, and U.S. economic interests.