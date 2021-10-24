Thousands of Migrants Waiting for Asylum Grow Tired and Start Walking Toward the U.S.

Associated Press

Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, and Haiti have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, for refugee or asylum papers to enter the United States. They're trying to play by the rules, but significant delays in the process make it difficult for them to remain in a state of transit.

Human Rights First, a U.S.-based organization, put out a statement to explain the delays, "As the Biden administration works to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Asylum Division, it must prioritize cases of asylum seekers who have been waiting for years, often separated from their families."

Some migrants waiting in Tapachula, Mexico, had remained for several months without work, money, or resources and decided to start walking toward the United States. A group of about 2,000 migrants from Honduras and El Salvador were filmed walking as a group.

Mexico state police were unable to stop some. A highway checkpoint in Tapachula with 400 law enforcement officers blocked their path; some managed to move through them.

US Customs and Border Protection reported more than 213,000 incidents of migrant arrests in July 2021, and an estimated 55,000 of 77,000 asylum-seekers were in Mexico are awaiting processing.

Data obtained by the Washington Post shows that the US detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the US-Mexico border between October 2020 and September 2021.

Biden at CNN Town Hall October 2021 CNN

Last week, at a CNN town hall, Biden said he 'guesses' he should visit the southern border for himself.

Asked by Anderson Cooper if he should go down to the border amid record crossings and condemnation of his strategy to tackle illegal immigration, Biden said: 'I've been there before ... I know it well... I guess I should go down.'