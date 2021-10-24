New Zealand to Create Classes of Citizens Based on Vaccination Status

Twitter Disclose TV

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was, essentially, creating two classes of people, with the vaccinated receiving special privileges. A reporter from Auckland's Focus said, "it seems as if you're creating two classes of people, all these rights if you are vaccinated. Ardern confirmed, "That is what it is, yep."

She added, "We have managed high vaccination rates without the use of certificates. People who are vaccinated want to know that they're around other vaccinated people. They want to know they're in a safe environment. The certificate is a way to build confidence and something we should offer."

Her comments align with the same concept used in the U.S. and Russia, compelling people to get vaccinated if they want to live and work freely in society.

New Zealand remains in a state of lockdown, and its international borders stay closed.

Prime Minister Ardern stated that 86 percent of eligible Kiwis had at least one vaccine, leaving almost 700,000 people who don’t want, or cannot take, the jab. "It's our chance to escape future lockdowns - with not just a single imperative instruction, but three times. “Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate,” she said in a New Zealand press statement earlier this week.

New Zealand counted its most new coronavirus cases of the pandemic this month as an outbreak in its largest city grew, and officials urged vaccinations as a way out of Auckland's two-month lockdown.

Prime Minister Ardern said lockdown rule-breakers contributed to the spread of infections and noted that many of the new cases had been detected among younger people.

“I know the highs and lows of cases are incredibly hard on people." Ardern said, “I just wanted to reinforce again that we're not powerless. We do have the ability to keep cases as low as we can.”