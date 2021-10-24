Twitter Reacts Quickly to Suppress Hate Speech

Rep. Jim Banks New Now File Photo

Twitter has suspended Indiana Conservative Republican Rep. Jim Banks after violating the tech platforms policy against "targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals." His Tweet tagged Dr. Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Levine became the first openly trans person to hold a position that requires confirmation by the Senate. The Senate made history confirming Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health in a 52-48 vote, making her the highest-ranking openly transgender person in the federal government.

"This is a momentous occasion, and I am honored to take this role for the impact I can make and for the historic nature of what it symbolizes," Levine said during a swearing-in ceremony.

Banks Tweeted saying that a "man" had taken the title, along with other non-inclusive comments.

Twitter suspended Banks from accessing his account. Banks' comment, Twitter said, violated its policy on hateful conduct, which bars any "targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals."

Twitter said it would restore his account once he deleted the tweet.

Banks said that Twitter is retaliating against him for "posting a statement of FACT."

Twitter has vowed to crack down on hate speech days after CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweetstorm that the company is not doing enough to protect its users.

In an email Twitter shared with The Associated Press, it outlined the proposed new guidelines that tighten existing rules and impose some new ones, aiming to close loopholes.

“It’s good that Twitter is thinking these things through and being fairly transparent about what they are doing,” said Emma Llanso, director of the free expression project at the Center for Democracy and Technology. Adding, "it will be very important to have a clear appeals process and ways to review whether the policies are effective."