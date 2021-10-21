Haiti's Most Dangerous Gang "400 Mawozo have stayed away from kidnapping Americans up to now"

400 Mawozo Gang Associated Press

The gang thought to be responsible for kidnapping 16 Americans and one Canadian is known as 400 Mawozo.

For several months 400 Mawozo has fought in armed combat with rival gangs and abducted people from all walks of life, even police officers. There are also reports that the gang is raping women and recruiting children into its ranks, but kidnapping has become its most lucrative business.

Gedeon Jean, who runs the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights in Port-au-Prince, “This is the type of kidnapping that 400 Mawozo do; we call it a collective kidnapping where they kidnap an entire bus or car full of people.”

The suburb of Croix-des-Bouquets, under the gang's control, has been deserted as residents have fled the daily violence.

In April, the gang took ten members of the Catholic clergy hostage, five priests, two nuns, and three relatives of a priest. All of those hostages were released several weeks later, and it's reported that a $1m ransom was paid. Abductions of pastors, sometimes during church services, continued even after that international event.

Mehu Changeux, president of the National Association of Owners and Drivers of Haiti (APCH), “400 Mawozo is kidnapping people every which way; in the Central Plateau, the North, it’s the same thing. We are asking all 10 [regional] departments to bring everything in the country to a standstill so that the leaders will take their responsibility,”

According to reports from the Center for Analysis and Research for Human Rights, from January to September 2021, there were 628 kidnappings, including the abduction of 29 foreigners. Haitian gangs have stayed away from kidnapping Americans up to now, fearing retribution from the United States authorities, making 400 Mawozo’s actions over the weekend extra brazen.