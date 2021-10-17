China’s focus on quantum capabilities a threat to the west

Asia Times

"China is testing the water more and more and more, and it’s upping its cyber capabilities. This is the deeply worrying thing for me, is that the progress that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seems to be making with its cyber capabilities," said journalist and author John Mac Ghlionn, in a recent interview on China In Focus.

Ghlionn went on to say that “China’s quantum capabilities. And we’re on the verge, it seems. Their capabilities … say with quantum computing, or even a future quantum internet, if they do succeed in creating this, it will be virtually unhackable. And if they advance their quantum capabilities, you have the potential of maybe hacking into the U.S. power grid and taking down whole cities. They’re talking about we’re so fixated on ransomware attacks now that the next big thing is "killware," where essentially, you tap into water reservoirs, can poison it from a distance. This is what we’re talking about now. You think of 9/11—and 9/11 was horrible, catastrophic—what the potentials of, the possibilities going forward with cyber and the likes of "killware" could be many, many times worse than 9/11, or 9/11 in different cities across the U.S. And this is not hyperbole. This is a possibility, a very real one, too.”

A new alliance made up of member states of NATO, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan has been formed to address the global threat posed by Chinese state-sponsored cyberattacks.

The Biden administration and other nations have accused Beijing of collaborating with criminal gangs to commit widespread attacks on servers, including one on Microsoft this year that affected tens of thousands of organizations.

This year, The Washington Free Beacon reported, FireEye, an international cybersecurity firm, said hackers traced back to the Chinese Ministry of State Security targeted Israeli shipping, defense, and tech companies, as well as government servers, in a hacking campaign stretching more than two years.

These are just some examples of large-scale attacks that are growing in sophistication and scale across the world, which governments must learn to fend off beyond the threat of more sanctions.