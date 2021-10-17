Venezuelan Ambassador Extradited to U.S. in Abduction-Style Operation

Associated Press

On Saturday afternoon, Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab was scooped up by a U.S. Department of Justice jet and a small team of men, stopping on the Cape Verde island of Sal just long enough to grab and go. No one saw it coming. His legal team was not prepared for the transfer, his family wasn't notified, and even the government of Cape Verde was blindsided.

Background

Saab was arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and Cape Verdean authorities on June 12, 2020, during a technical stopover at Amilcar Cabral International Airport. He was traveling to Iran, where he was due to negotiate agreements to purchase medicine and food.

Saab remained 491 days under an illegal arrest in the African Nation, at the request of the U.S., where he suffered torture and deteriorating health.

The Fallout

Saab was waiting to be transferred from the Sal island to Praia, the main island, as authorized by the Windward Court of Appeal. That was the last legal agreement in the case. Instead, he was taken from the island by U.S. authorities and whisked off to Miami, where he is now.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MPPRE) condemned the abduction of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab by the U.S and the ruthless complicity shown by Cape Verde's authorities.

MPPRE warned that "Saab's abduction to the US represents a threat to the maintenance of the political dialogue with the U.S.-backed opposition in Mexico since Saab is a member of the Bolivarian delegation to the talks." The fallout from the secrete extradition is not just a threat but already taking place.

Venezuela's government said it would halt negotiations with the country's opposition in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. Jorge Rodríguez, a Venezuelan leading the government's delegation, stated his team wouldn't travel to Mexico City for the next scheduled round of talks. However, he stopped short of saying the government was abandoning the talks altogether.

On Saturday, Venezuelan security forces picked up six American oil executives who had been under home arrest in Venezuela and returned them to jail. That move took place just hours after the news broke that the U.S. DOJ had abducted Saab from Cape Verde and was taken to the U.S.

"The Bolivarian government repudiates this grave violation of human rights against a Venezuelan citizen, invested as a diplomat and representative of our country to the world. This fact sets a dangerous precedent for International Law," MPPRE noted.

"We hold the authorities of Cape Verde and the Government of President Biden responsible for the life and physical integrity of Alex Saab and, we reserve as a sovereign nation the actions we will take accordingly," MPPRE added.