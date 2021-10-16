Florida Real Estate, "A Secret Haven for Middle Eastern Billionaires and Gulf Royals Exposed"

Pinterest Mapping SA

The Miami Herald has been digging into the Pandora Papers investigation to find fault lines in Florida. They found that one of the wealthiest Saudia Arabian families, the husband of a Jordanian princess and the son of a Saudi businessman, investigated for ties to the 9/11 attackers, have a vast portfolio of real estate holdings in Florida.

The leaked documents, highlighted by the Miami news organizations, reveal a vast network of real estate companies owned by the Al-Ajlan family, influential Saudi billionaires doing business in sectors as varied as textiles, luxury cars, and designer wear. According to U.S. government investigations, the properties had been visited by 9/11 hijackers multiple times.

Majdi Anwar Fared Saleh, the brother-in-law of King Abdullah II, the ruler of Jordan since 1999, said in an offshore company application that he was "not a politically exposed person or someone who is in public office or close enough to influence decisions of those in government and hence subject to greater scrutiny."

Saleh owns a $2 million waterfront luxury condominium overlooking Dumfoundling Bay in Aventura.

Saudi businessman Adel Ghazzawi appears on a leaked 2015 company data form for Reflections International. The company holds personal, commercial activities funds, the document says.

The FBI had investigated his sister’s family for suspected ties to the 9/11 hijackers.

The investigation centered on the residence of Annoud Ghazzawi, her husband, and two children on Escondito Circle, in an upscale Sarasota neighborhood. The house, which, according to property records, cost at least $350,000 in 1995 and was registered to Adel and Anoud’s father, Esam Ghazzawi. Esam had been a former advisor to Prince Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, nephew of King Fahd of Saudi Arabia.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received information that Annoud Ghazzawi and her husband, Abdulaziz Al-Hijji, abandoned their house two weeks before 9/11, according to the FDLE report. “The power to the residence was left on … a vehicle was left in the driveway as well as two in the garage. They left all clothing, jewelry, and food.” the report says.

The Ghazzawis haven’t set foot in the country since.