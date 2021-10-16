Photos of Bare Aisles in Stores Trending Across the Country - No End in Sight

President Biden is trying to figure out what to do. - Twitter

Local stores and customers who've left empty-handed are going after President Joe Biden online with the hashtag 'Empty Shelves Joe' as the U.S. faces severe supply chain problems that could stretch into the new year or worse. What's more, is that what is available for purchase is also inflated in cost.

LA Port Authority

Dozens of cargo ships carrying hundreds of thousands of goods containers from China and Asia are waiting to dock in California. Wednesday, Biden acknowledged the issue, announcing that the Port of Los Angeles would start 24-hour operations to ease bottlenecks choking commerce and pushing up prices.

Biden said: 'With the holidays coming up, you might be wondering if gifts you plan to buy will arrive on time? I know you hear a lot about something called supply chains and how hard it is to get a range of things from a toaster to sneakers to bicycles to bedroom furniture.'

Senator Rick Scott called on Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to testify before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Senator Rick Scott is to be questioned. Associated Press

Senate Transportation Committee member Cynthia Lummis told the Washington Examiner: 'We're well over a year into this, and I'm concerned that the Biden administration seems more focused on pushing Congress to massively expand the federal bureaucracy rather than using their existing authorities to help American businesses and consumers get back to normal.'

The supply chain is across all segments and products, from industrial supplies, gas prices to diapers. Parents in multiple Alabama school districts have been warned to give their children breakfast and send them to school with snacks because supply chain shortages have badly affected food deliveries.

Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republicans Conference and a Congresswoman for New York, referenced her struggles to get supplies for her newborn, born on August 31.

Twitter

'Ask new Moms how Joe Biden’s economy is going… Diaper prices are surging & Size 1 or 2 diapers are incredibly limited on grocery store shelves! 'Joe Biden has caused an economic crisis in America.'

In the United States, consumer prices were up more than 5 percent in September. 'Never again should our country and our economy be unable to make critical products we need because we don't have access to materials we need,' said Biden this week. 'Never again shall we have to rely too heavily on one company or one country.'