Leon County, Florida to Pay $3.57m for Imposing Biden-Approved Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading a movement against proof of vaccination, vaccination, and mask mandates. Following states like New York, the local government of Lee County asked for evidence of Covid-19 vaccination from 714 employees.

Under Florida law, entities that ask for proof of Covid-19 vaccination, including businesses, local governments, and educational institutions, are subject to a $5,000 fine per infraction.

Leon County officials have defended the action as a necessary public health measure; the Tallahassee Democrat reports and said the actions taken comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the county’s authority to mandate vaccinations.

“It is unacceptable that Leon County violated Florida law, infringed on current and former employees' medical privacy, and fired loyal public servants because of their personal health decisions,” DeSantis said in a statement Tuesday. “We will continue fighting for Floridians' rights, and the Florida Department of Health will continue to enforce the law.”

Florida Department of Health released a list Monday of more than 100 entities that are “under review” for potentially violating the state’s vaccine passport ban.

Starbucks and AT&T; concerts in Florida by Harry Styles and Maroon 5; and “DoD employees,” suggesting the state could potentially take action against the federal government’s vaccine mandate for the U.S. military.

The Florida law, which DeSantis signed in May, does not prohibit requiring vaccinations but only stipulates that places cannot require people to provide documentation of their shots.

In contrast, New York City will require proof of vaccination for people who want to dine indoors and participate in other activities like gyms and theaters and for those who work there. It is the city's most aggressive step yet.

