Annapolis, MD

FBI Arrests Spy Couple in Annapolis, Md. Connected to U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

Editor at Global Perspectives

Jonathan Toebbe and Family 2021AP

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested by the FBI after an undercover investigation into Toebbe's efforts to sell classified information to U.S. foreign adversaries.

Jonathan Toebbe was an employee of the Department of the Navy, working as a nuclear engineer with the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, and his wife was a school teacher.

On April 1, 2020, Jonathan Toebbe sent a package to an unspecified foreign country in an attempt to begin a relationship where Toebbe would provide documents in exchange for money. It's unclear if the package was sent unsolicited or if he was acting based on an offer.

Toebbe was trying to sell schematic designs for the Virginia-class submarine, according to FBI documents. The subs are currently in service and are expected to be used through 2060.

“This information was slowly and carefully collected over several years in the normal course of my job to avoid attracting attention and smuggled past security checkpoints a few pages at a time,” Toebbe wrote to the FBI undercover agent, according to the documents. “I no longer have access to classified data, so, unfortunately, I cannot help you obtain other files.”

The FBI intercepted the package sent to the foreign country, containing U.S. Navy documents, instructions, and an SD card with more documents and instructions for using an encrypted communication platform to respond, according to FBI documents.

Toebbe requested that the unspecified country’s representatives use dead drops near Baltimore, Md.

He requested $100,000 for the first set of documents, which the FBI paid over the course of several drops, according to the charging documents.

The FBI paid Toebbe in smaller increments, in total paying $100,000 by Aug. 28, 2021.

Toebbe requested $100,000 for each of the 49 remaining packages, which would be a total of $5 million. He reasons that U.S. security forces had limited budgets and could afford to pay $10-20,000 but not $100,000.

In the same email, Toebbe referenced the only other person who knew about the arrangement, someone he could trust. The FBI believed that is Diana Toebbe.

FBI agents observed Diana Toebbe acting as a lookout when Jonathan Toebbe would make his drops.

Toebbe and his wife will appear at the U.S. District Court in Martinsburg, West Va. Tuesday.

