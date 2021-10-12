U.S. Pressure Continues on Foreign Officials "change laws and make up rules to preserve U.S. sanctions"

Free Saab FF

Alex Saab is a Colombian businessman and recognized Venezuelan diplomat who was arrested in Cape Verde, Africa, in 2020, on behalf of the U.S. government. The U.S. believes Saab has information that involves senior officials in Venezuelan, and other foreign governments, which will help them outst the current government under Nicolás Maduro.

Saab's defense team presses Cape Verde courts to act in the latest development surrounding the case. Requests were sent to the Honourable Minister of Justice Joana Gomes Rosa Amado, asking the Minister to "cancel order No. 100/200 of 2 July 2020 (“the Order”) that authorized Alex Saab’s extradition to the United States," according to the defense team's press release.

Honourable Minister of Justice Joana Gomes Rosa Amado CV Court

Three main reasons outlined in the press release are:

The U.S. has no jurisdiction to prosecute Alex Saab;

With a closed investigation against Saab in Switzerland, the U.S. has no case;

The significant deterioration of Alex Saab’s health.

The Honorable Minister of Justice responded to the above defense requests with two identical letters on 22 September and 1 October, with the following reasoning: “on that date, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 48 and 50 of Law No. 6 / VIII / 2011, dated 29 August, the administrative proceeding ended, passing to the judicial proceeding. This is why, considering the decision by the Government of Cape Verde and taking into account the provisions of the aforementioned law, no other decision by the member of the Government responsible for the area of Justice is appropriate.”

The Defense Team has lodged a formal complaint since such administrative acts must be sufficiently substantiated under the Cabo Verdean laws. Saab has not received a sufficient and factually supported case against him and has no explanation for why his case has been denied.

